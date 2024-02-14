Farmers' protest: Delhi Police issues fresh traffic advisory, says Singhu border is inaccessible

The Delhi Police on Wednesday issued a fresh traffic advisory, saying the Singhu Border on NH-44 is inaccessible for traffic due to farmers' protests. As per the advisory, interstate buses and heavy goods commercial trucks for Haryana, Punjab, and Himachal are to take a diversion on the Outer Ring Road at Majnu Ka Tilla to proceed towards Signature Bridge to Khajuri Chowk Via Loni Border towards Eastern Peripheral Road.

Trucks originating from Azadpur Mandi bound for Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar are to take a diversion from Azadpur Mandi, take a service road towards Outer Ring Road, Haiderpur Water Plant and take a U-turn for Rohini Jail Road Sector-18 to Badli Metro Station to Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar.

Delhi Traffic Police says Singhu border on NH-44 is inaccessible for traffic, issues advisory pic.twitter.com/hRHaQNzXiO — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2024

Only DTC buses and cars allowed from Mukarba Chowk towards NH-44 to take exit number 2 on NH-44 at DSIIDC cut to go towards Narela and Safiabad Border.

On Wednesday, traffic was affected in the border areas of Delhi as police erected several layers of barricades and stopped the movement of vehicles at the Singhu and Tikri borders because of farmers' proposed march to Delhi.

While Singhu and Tikri borders with Haryana have been entirely closed for traffic, vehicular movement is still allowed at the Ghazipur border in a regulated manner. A section of a road in a village near the Singhu border was dug up to prevent the farmers' march to Delhi. Apsara and Ghazipur borders with Uttar Pradesh are open for traffic but there is a heavy security deployment at both.

Police have put up barricades and placed concrete slabs on the road to prevent the protesting farmers from entering Delhi. People had to cross the Singhu border between Delhi and Haryana on foot on Tuesday as police blocked the movement of vehicles in view of a farmers' march towards the national capital.

Farmers demanding a law on minimum support price are marching towards Delhi after a meeting with a team of Union ministers over their demands remained inconclusive. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha said the farmers will head to Delhi to press the Centre to accept their demands.

(With inputs from PTI)