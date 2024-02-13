Farmers protest: Protestors to come in small groups, hide in gurudwaras, dharamshalas, says intel report

Farmers protest latest: Farmers are likely to enter Delhi in small groups and take shelter in gurudwaras, dharamshalas, ashrams, and guest houses around Delhi. The protesting farmers are expected to enter the national capital via remote or non-motorable borders, India Today reported citing an intelligence report on the 'Delhi Chalo' protests or farmers' protest 2.0.

Farmers plan to enter Delhi through the Shambhu Border in Ambala, Khanori in Jind and Dabwali in Sirsa. Around 2,000 vehicles, including 1,500 tractors and 500 other vehicles, have already been mobilised in Punjab alone for the farmers' protest.

Tractors to enter Delhi have also been modified into shelters and stays and have been loaded with six months of food, ration and logistics, the report further said. Security agencies are also on high alert as locations like the Prime Minister's House and the Union Home Minister's house could be potential targets for the protestors.

A crucial meeting between farmer leaders and Union Ministers on Monday concluded without any resolution, after which farmers decided to proceed with the farmers protest 2.0.

Two years after they forced the Centre to take back the three farm laws after protesting for more than a year at Delhi's borders, farmers belonging to 250 farmer unions under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and Samyukta Kisan Morcha have taken the streets.

Also Read: ‘They don’t have the right…’: Bar Association President calls for Supreme Court’s suo motu action against farmers for protest

The farmers are demanding a legal guarantee for minimum support price or MSP for crops in accordance with Dr M S Swaminathan Commission's report.

They are also seeking a full debt waiver for farmers and labourers, pensions for farmers and farm labourers, compensation for farmers who died during the Delhi protests, job for one family member of the farmers who died during the Delhi protests, punishment for the perpetrators of the October 2021 Lakhimpuri Kheri violence, and scrapping the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Arjun Munda told reporters that the government cares about the interests of the farmers, while adding that there cannot be any inconvenience to the public.

Also Read: Farmers’ protest: Section 144 imposed, multilayer barricades, paramilitary personnel deployed; a lowdown on the Delhi Chalo march

Munda said: "We care about the interests of the farmers. It is not our concern if someone is doing politics over this issue. We have always been ready for talks and discussions and we are ready to do everything possible to find a solution to this issue. This issue also concerns the state governments. We need time to understand this issue and find a method to solve this..."

"There will be a need for consultation. We need to discuss this with the states... We need to prepare a forum for discussions and find a solution. The Govt of India is bound to protect the interests of the farmers...inconvenience should not be caused to the public. The farmers' union need to understand this," he added.

(With inputs from Sreya Chatterjee, Arvind Ojha)

Also Read: Farmers protest in Delhi: Key players, why is it happening, demands, all the details