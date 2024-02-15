Farmers’ protest: Train operations hit as 200 farmers block rail tracks

Farmers’ protest: Around 200 farmers walked into railway stations and occupied train tracks in Punjab as the unions continue to press the central government for the demands. The farmers staged a ‘rail roko’ demonstration by sitting on the tracks of Rajpura Railway Junction, the largest junction near Shambhu border between Haryana and Punjab.

The farmers slated from 12 pm to 4 pm affected train services on the Punjab-Delhi railway line for the protest hours.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar that the government has an objection to the mode of the protest. "We have seen all of this last year, how a scene was created and they occupied various borders which created problems for everyone...We have an objection to the way they are protesting...Tractor is not a mode of transport, they can come on buses or trains. Discussions should be done democratically so that a solution can be reached," he said at a press conference.

He said that Haryana had asked Punjab to stop the farmers but that did not happen. “The Punjab government can stop, but they are not doing it, indicating that the government is supporting agitation,” he said in an apparent dig at the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state.

Moreover, Harmeet Singh Kadian of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Kadian) and Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) Punjab Chapter called for a nationwide strike on February 16. Additional protests are likely at toll plazas on February 15 from 11 am to 2 pm.

Farmers are demanding a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pensions for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver and justice for victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Haryana Police has fortified the borders to prevent the farmers from proceeding to Delhi for their march. Barricades, concrete blocks, iron nails, and container walls have been erected at key points around Delhi, such as Ghazipur, Singhu, and Tikri, to stop the farmers' advance.

