Farmers to continue 'Delhi Chalo' march after 'inconclusive' talks with Centre, airport issues advisory

Farmers protest in Delhi: Farmers from over 200 farmer unions will continue with their Delhi Chalo protest today after failed talks between farmer leaders and Union ministers. They failed to reach an agreement on key issues.

The government, however, said that a consensus was reached on many issues. The government added a formula was proposed for resolving some others through the formation of a committee. The Delhi Police has imposed strong security measures including restrictions on gatherings and fortifying borders.

Security has been heightened at Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur and Shambhu borders around Delhi to prevent the farmers from entering the national capital. Tractors have begun reaching the Shambhu border after the talks between the union government and farmer unions failed.

Given the farmers' protests at different Delhi borders from today, the Delhi airport said in its advisory to passengers that they should plan their trip accordingly. The airport also urged passengers to be informed about potential delays and alternative routes.

In the wake of the protests, Delhi Traffic Police has put traffic diversions in place for commercial vehicles around Delhi borders and curbs for private vehicles.

"Due to the anticipated farmers' protest at different Delhi borders starting today, there will be traffic diversions in effect. For commercial vehicles, traffic restrictions and diversions will be implemented from 12th Feb. To ensure timely arrival, we strongly encourage travellers to utilise Magenta Line for Terminal 1 (T1) or the Airport Metro for Terminal 3 (T3) for convenient transportation options," the advisory read.

Concrete blocks, iron nails and barbed wires have been installed in areas including Ambala, Jind, Fatehabad, Kurukshetra and Sirsa to prevent the protestors from entering Punjab.

This movement, titled 'Delhi Chalo', comes nearly two years after the initial protests in 2020 which resulted in the repeal of three controversial farming laws in 2021. The protesting farmers are being led by over 200 unions, marking a change in leadership from the 2020 protests.

The Haryana government has initiated preventative measures to avoid a repeat of the 2020-21 protests, including fencing around the state. The march is scheduled to begin at 10 am today, despite these preventative measures.

The protesting farmers are demanding a full debt waiver, pension for farmers, implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's formula, and withdrawal of cases against farmers from the 2020 protest. The Centre has already begun negotiations with the farmer leaders, with meetings held on February 8 and 12.

Unlike in 2020, when farmers were allowed to enter the capital, stringent preventative measures have been implemented this time, with access to Delhi being restricted.