Fast-track courts disposed of over 3.66 lakh cases since 2019, but pendency remains above 2.45 lakh

As the Centre plans to establish fast-track courts to ensure speedy trials in exam paper leak cases, the existing network of Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) continues to grapple with a significant backlog despite disposing of more than 3.66 lakh cases since 2019.

The announcement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government would set up fast-track courts for paper leak cases to ensure "swift and stringent punishment" for those responsible, following nationwide protests over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including the NEET paper leak.

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Over 2.45 lakh cases still pending

According to a written reply by the Union Law Ministry in the Rajya Sabha, 2,45,579 cases were pending before Fast Track Special Courts across the country as of December 31, 2025.

The ministry said 775 FTSCs, including 398 exclusive courts for cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, were operational across 29 States and Union Territories as of April 30, 2026. Since the centrally sponsored scheme was launched in October 2019, these courts have disposed of 3,66,124 cases.

The figures indicate that while FTSCs have substantially improved case disposal in sensitive criminal matters, a sizeable backlog continues to weigh on the judicial system.

Created to fast-track rape and POCSO cases

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Fast-track courts were first recommended by the Eleventh Finance Commission in 2000 to reduce the mounting backlog in district and subordinate courts. The present FTSC scheme, however, was launched in October 2019 following the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2018, recommendations of the Fourteenth Finance Commission and directions from the Supreme Court to expedite trials involving rape and POCSO cases.

The scheme is funded jointly by the Centre and states, with the Centre's share financed through the Nirbhaya Fund.

Fast-track courts: Key numbers

Metric Figure Functional FTSCs 775 Exclusive POCSO courts 398 States/UTs covered 29 Cases disposed since 2019 3,66,124 Pending cases 2,45,579 Centre's proposal Fast-track courts for paper leak cases

Uttar Pradesh leads in disposals

Government data shows wide variation in the deployment of FTSCs across states. Uttar Pradesh has the largest network with 218 courts, including 74 exclusive POCSO courts, and has recorded the highest cumulative disposal at 91,459 cases since the scheme began.

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Madhya Pradesh follows with 67 courts and 32,113 disposals, while Kerala has 55 courts that have disposed of 26,202 cases. Maharashtra has cleared 20,744 cases, Odisha 20,254, Rajasthan 19,432, Bihar 17,232, Gujarat 16,616, and Karnataka 14,031.

Delhi currently has 16 FTSCs, including 11 exclusive POCSO courts, which have disposed of 2,718 cases since the inception of the scheme.

Challenges remain

Initially, FTSCs were allocated based on the number of pending rape and POCSO cases, with one court sanctioned for every 65-165 pending cases. Not all States and Union Territories joined the programme. Jharkhand exited the scheme in July 2025 after disposing of 9,114 cases, while the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are yet to operationalise any FTSC despite opting in. Arunachal Pradesh chose not to participate, citing a very low number of pending cases.

With the government now proposing to extend the fast-track model to paper leak cases, the experience of FTSCs underscores both the benefits and the limitations of specialised courts. While they have accelerated disposal of sensitive cases, sustained infrastructure, judicial capacity and timely appointments will be critical to preventing fresh backlogs as their mandate expands.