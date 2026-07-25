'Getting IV drips every morning': Abhijeet Dipke says fight against Dharmendra Pradhan will go on

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has been diagnosed with typhoid but has vowed to continue the party's agitation demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Sharing a health update on Saturday, Dipke said he has been receiving intravenous (IV) drips every day as part of his treatment, yet insisted that the movement would not lose momentum.

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In a video message posted on social media, Dipke revealed that he had been unwell for the past few days before medical tests confirmed typhoid. "As you all know, I have not been feeling well for the last few days. My blood reports have come, and I have been diagnosed with typhoid. My treatment is going on, and I am getting IV drips every morning and evening," Dipke said.

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Despite his condition, Dipke thanked supporters across the country for keeping the protests alive. "I really want to thank all the cockroaches who are protesting peacefully across the country. You have made this movement such a big success. Congratulations to all of you," he said.

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Have been diagnosed with typhoid, but the fight will go on until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns! pic.twitter.com/8iHSZdF6K7 — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) July 25, 2026

Restating the CJP's stand, Dipke made it clear that the protest will continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan steps down. "Have been diagnosed with typhoid, but the fight will go on until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns," he wrote while sharing the video update.

Speaking to reporters earlier, Dipke welcomed Wangchuk's decision to end his fast but stressed that the movement's objective had not changed. "Our protest will continue until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. We are very happy and relieved that Sonam sir has ended his hunger strike, as it had been over 26 days. His life is extremely precious to this country," Dipke said.

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He also maintained that any future discussions with the government should take place at a neutral venue and reiterated that the party would not settle for anything short of Pradhan's resignation. The CJP has been leading protests over alleged irregularities in NEET examinations and has sought greater accountability and reforms in the country's examination system.