FASTag Annual Pass for ₹3,000: Full guide to activate, use, and save on highway tolls

Starting August 15, private vehicle owners can activate the new FASTag Annual Pass—offering up to 200 toll-free trips or one year of access across all National Highways (NH) and National Expressways (NE)—for a flat fee of ₹3,000. This pass is designed to provide significant savings and smoother travel for regular commuters.

What is the FASTag Annual Pass?



The FASTag Annual Pass is a prepaid toll facility valid on NHAI-managed highways. It is specifically designed for non-commercial vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans. Once activated, users can travel through NH and NE toll plazas without paying toll per trip, up to 200 trips or one year, whichever comes first.

It is important to note that this pass does not apply to state highways, private toll roads, or expressways not managed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Who is eligible?



Only private vehicles (cars, jeeps, vans).

FASTag must be:

Active and affixed properly.

Linked to a valid, non-blacklisted vehicle registration.

Not blacklisted or under dispute.

Validity and usage

The pass remains valid for:

One year from the activation date, or

200 trips, whichever is earlier.

A trip is defined differently based on the toll system:

Point-based toll plazas: Each one-way crossing counts as one trip; a round trip counts as two.

Closed tolling systems: An entry-exit pair counts as one trip.

Once 200 trips are exhausted or the one-year period ends, the FASTag will revert to its normal toll-charging mode. Users can then purchase and activate a new annual pass.

How to activate the FASTag Annual Pass

Check eligibility:

Ensure your FASTag is active and your vehicle meets the criteria.

Access official platforms:

Download the Rajmarg Yatra mobile app or visit the official NHAI website.

Avoid third-party or unofficial portals.

Enter vehicle details:

Input your vehicle registration number and FASTag ID.

Verify and pay:

The system will check your eligibility.

Make a one-time payment of ₹3,000 online.

Confirmation:

Once payment and verification are successful, you’ll receive SMS confirmation.

Key benefits