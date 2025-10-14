FASTag users can now earn Rs 1,000 by this new NHAI scheme: Check details here

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched a nationwide cleanliness drive that rewards commuters for spotting and reporting dirty toilets at toll plazas. The initiative, called the ‘Clean Toilet Picture Challenge,’ offers a Rs 1,000 reward credited directly to the user’s FASTag account.

Valid till October 31, 2025, the scheme applies to all toilets constructed, operated, or maintained under NHAI jurisdiction. It forms part of the government’s ‘Special Campaign 5.0,’ aimed at enhancing hygiene, transparency, and travel comfort across India’s national highway network.

How to participate

Download the latest version of the RajmargYatra app. Capture clear, geo-tagged, and time-stamped photos of dirty toilets at NHAI toll plazas. Submit the report through the app with your name, mobile number, and Vehicle Registration Number (VRN). Once verified, Rs 1,000 will be credited to your FASTag account linked to that VRN.

Terms and conditions

Each VRN is eligible for only one reward during the entire campaign.

Only toilets maintained by NHAI qualify — facilities at dhabas, petrol pumps, or private stops are excluded.

Rewards are limited to one per toilet per day — only the first valid report of the day will receive payment.

All entries will undergo AI-assisted screening, followed by manual verification when necessary.

Manipulated, duplicate, or previously submitted images will be rejected.

NHAI’s statement

“The drive encourages highway users to report dirty toilets at toll plazas along national highways, rewarding such reports to ensure clean and hygienic facilities,” the agency said in a statement.

Under the broader Special Campaign 5.0, NHAI is also working on removing potholes, beautifying flyovers, painting toll plazas, and improving signage and public messaging. The initiative reflects the authority’s renewed focus on traveller experience and sanitation along India’s expanding highway network.