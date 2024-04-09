FedEx scam: Lawyer blackmailed into paying Rs 15 lakhs after being tricked into stripping on video call in elaborate cyber fraud

As a part of a fresh FedEx online scam, a Bengaluru woman was made to strip on a Skype video call for what these cybercrooks called a narcotics test. This turn to the old FedEx scams has added a new dimension to the list of the infamous 'FedEx' frauds, where online fraudsters use the courier company's name to gain the trust of their next prey.

The woman, a lawyer, was reportedly engaged on a single call for 36 hours straight while the fraudsters recorded her nude and asked her for ransom. They had even threatened her to sell the compromised video clip on the dark web, according to The Times of India.

How did the scam unfold?

The woman received a call from the fraudster on April 3, who told her about a parcel sent in her name to Thailand containing 140 grams of the illegal drug MDMA.

She was then on a Skype call with these fraudsters that lasted 36 hours on April 5. They told her there were cases of money laundering, human trafficking and identity theft against her.

She was then asked to transfer Rs 10.7 lakh. The woman visited a nearby bank for the same.

The fraudsters later made two transactions of around Rs 4 lakh using her credit card.

They later made her strip on camera, stating a narcotics test as the reason behind it.

They threatened her to continue doing it without stopping, or they would kill her and her family members in the drug case and imprison her.

A case under the Information Technology Act has been filed against fraudsters. An investigation on the same is underway, the police said.

In the past few years, the fake FedEx scams have affected several people across the globe. The techniques of these cybercrooks so far have been straightforward – they call up a gullible person to inform them that a courier package in their name has been caught with drugs or other illegal items.

A FedEx spokesperson said the company does not seek personal information through random phone calls, mail or email for goods being shipped or held unless customers ask for them. If any individual gets suspicious phone calls or messages, they should instantly contact the local law enforcement authorities, the spokesperson said.