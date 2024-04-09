Dell launches new consumer and gaming portfolio with AI capabilities in India; see price and specs

Dell Technologies has lifted the veil on its latest range of AI-enabled consumer PCs in India, ushering in a new era of computing prowess. The lineup includes the highly anticipated XPS 14 & 16, Alienware m16 R2, and Inspiron 14 Plus models. These devices are powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processors integrated with artificial intelligence (AI), promising enhanced performance and efficiency across various user segments, from professionals to gamers and students.

Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President and Managing Director of Consumer and Small Business at Dell Technologies, India, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch, stating, “We are positioned at the convergence of AI and personal computing, uniquely positioned to spearhead the revolution in PC experiences. Dell Technologies remains as passionate as ever about the future of PCs, which continue to be our customers' steadfast digital companions. Our focus is on leading the consumer PC market into the AI era with intuitive, efficient, and adaptable new lineups. The introduction of next-gen CPUs, GPUs, and the integration of NPUs and accelerators will empower our Indian customers to tackle even the most complex AI workloads, presenting a winning proposition for PC users.”

The spotlight shines on the bold, futuristic XPS design, initially unveiled at CES 2022 with the XPS 13 Plus (now XPS 13), which has now been extended to the entire XPS portfolio, including the new XPS 16 and XPS 14. The XPS 16 emerges as Dell's most potent XPS laptop to date, delivering turbocharged performance for demanding tasks, while the XPS 14 caters to those seeking versatility in their work setups. Both laptops, featuring Intel Core Ultra processors, boast a neural processing unit (NPU), reducing reliance on the CPU or GPU alone for processing and performance.

In response to user feedback, Dell has revamped the Alienware m16 R2 to prioritise performance and portability without compromising on Alienware's core appeal. Notable enhancements include a redesigned cryotech thermal solution for improved travel-friendliness and the introduction of a Stealth Mode hotkey, catering to users' diverse needs. Meanwhile, the Inspiron 14 Plus completes the new consumer portfolio, offering AI-driven enhancements such as AI-enabled auto framing and visual upgrades, making it a compact yet potent creative tool.

Pujan Chadha, Director of Product Marketing for Consumer and Small Business at Dell Technologies, India, underscored the company's commitment to meeting the diverse needs of Indian consumers. Chadha stated, “With our new Alienware m16 R2, we address the varied interests of the thriving gaming community in India. Our award-winning XPS lineup continues to push boundaries with premium design and cutting-edge technology. Additionally, the integration of AI features in our new Inspiron 14 Plus sets a new standard for multitasking efficiency.”

The XPS portfolio leads the charge with its futuristic design and AI integration, promising unparalleled performance for users across domains. The XPS 16 stands out with its superior performance, powered by Intel Core Ultra 9 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics, offering up to 45% more performance than its predecessor. Meanwhile, the XPS 14 caters to creatives with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU and up to 47W of sustained performance for seamless content creation via AI-enabled apps.

Both XPS devices boast AI capabilities that redefine user-device interactions, including Copilot in Windows 11, offering a personal AI assistant for everyday tasks. Moreover, features like the Copilot key streamline workflow, enhancing productivity.

In addition to impressive AI capabilities, the XPS 16 and 14 offer a host of features to elevate the user experience:

- OLED InfinityEdge display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision

- Eyesafe technology for reduced blue light exposure

- Precision craftsmanship with CNC machined aluminium and Gorilla Glass 3

- Enhanced audio experience with Dolby Atmos and Waves MaxxAudio

- Sustainable design with recycled aluminium and low emissions materials

- EPEAT Gold registration and EPEAT Climate+ Designation for environmental sustainability

The Alienware m16 R2 emerges as a versatile gaming powerhouse, catering to a wide range of users with its compact design and robust performance. Equipped with Intel Core Ultra H Series processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics, the device delivers immersive gaming experiences while retaining portability. Noteworthy upgrades include a redesigned thermal solution and the introduction of Stealth Mode for noise reduction and discreet operation in various settings.

The Inspiron 14 Plus rounds up the lineup with its AI-driven enhancements, offering Intel Core Ultra Processors and Intel Arc graphics for uncompromised performance. Featuring a vibrant display with Dolby Vision HDR and AI-enabled auto framing, the Inspiron 14 Plus promises unmatched clarity and convenience for users across tasks.

The new lineup is priced competitively, with the XPS 16 starting at INR 2,99,990, the XPS 14 at INR 1,99,990, the Alienware m16 R2 at INR 1,49,999, and the Inspiron 14 Plus at Rs 1,05,999.

These devices will be available for purchase starting April 25, 2024, across various retail channels, including Dell.com, DES, and large-format retail stores.