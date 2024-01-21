'File a PIL immediately,' says ex-Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai after BJP claims Stalin govt has banned special puja on Jan 22

Former Infosys Chief Financial Officer Mohandas Pai on Sunday asked the BJP to file a PIL (Public Interest Litigation) against the Tamil Nadu government of MK Stalin for allegedly refusing permission to temples for special pujas on January 22, the day Ram temple's consecration ceremony will be held in Ayodhya. "Pl stand up for Dharma! Also, Pl file a PIL immediately in the Madras High Court against this anti-Hindu decision of @mkstalin," he said while replying to a tweet by Tamil Nadu's BJP chief K Annamalai.

Very good! Pl stand up for Dharma! Also Pl file a PIL immediately in the Madras High Court against this anti Hindu decision of @mkstalin https://t.co/9SFSQ3sy5F — Mohandas Pai (@TVMohandasPai) January 21, 2024

Earlier today, Annamalai said the DMK government in Tamil Nadu has taken their 'anti-Sanathana Dharma' stand to an extreme level by imposing a blanket ban on conducting special pooja and Annadhana in temples during the Pran Pratishtha of Ram mandir in Ayodhya.

The BJP leader claimed that the HR&CE department, which manages the temples in the southern state, has denied permissions verbally and the Tamil Nadu Police Department has been citing "frivolous reasons" for rejecting the request to telecast the programme live on a large LED screen that the saffron party and other organisations have arranged.

"Tamil Nadu, a place of historical significance during Ramayana, has now been shadowed by shallow-minded administrators of the state. The HR&CE Minister has now reversed his decision after his misadventure blows back in his face," he said.

BJP's firebrand leader said that the temples in Tamil Nadu are not the property of the Gopalapuram Family to impose regulations to "suit your defunct propaganda". "Tomorrow, cadres of @BJP4TamilNadu, along with the people of Tamil Nadu, will perform Special poojas and Bhajans in the glory of Bhagwan Shri Ram in all the Temples in TN to celebrate the historic Pran Pratikshtha in Ayodhya," he declared.

Annamalai's statement comes just hours after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also made similar claims that the Stalin government has banned watching live telecast of Ayodhya Ram Mandir programmes of January 22. She said there are over 200 temples for Shri Ram. "In HR&CE managed temples, no puja, bhajan, prasadam, annadanam in the name of Shri Ram is allowed," she said.

TN govt has banned watching live telecast of #AyodhaRamMandir programmes of 22 Jan 24. In TN there are over 200 temples for Shri Ram. In HR&CE managed temples no puja/bhajan/prasadam/annadanam in the name of Shri Ram is allowed. Police are stopping privately held temples also… pic.twitter.com/G3tNuO97xS — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) January 21, 2024

The minister claimed that the police are stopping privately held temples also from organising events. "They are threatening organisers that they will rip off pandals. Strongly condemn this anti-Hindu, hateful action." She further said that the state government was unofficially claiming law and order issues to justify the live telecast ban.

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department minister Sekar Babu, however, denied the claims, saying the department "hasn't imposed any limitations on devotees' freedom to offer food, conduct poojas in the name of Shri Ram or provide prasad in Tamil Nadu temples."



