Fire breaks out at Rajasthan refinery a day before PM Modi's inauguration

A fire broke out at a refinery site in Rajasthan on Monday, a day before it was scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The blaze erupted at refinery-cum-petrochemical complex at Pachpadra in Balotra district, and fire tenders rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

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#WATCH | Rajasthan: Fire broke out at Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex at Pachpadra in Balotra. Firefighters have arrived at the refinery to control the fire. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/kjSvrSp304 — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2026

According to initial reports, the fire started in the CDU (Crude Distillation Unit) section of the refinery.

Emergency response teams were deployed as the incident triggered concern within the refinery premises, especially ahead of the high-profile inauguration planned for Tuesday.

Authorities said efforts to douse the flames were ongoing, and an assessment of the damage caused by the fire was being carried out.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma is scheduled to visit the refinery later today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to inaugurate the project on Tuesday. The refinery has been built at an investment of more than Rs 79,450 crore.