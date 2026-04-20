West Asia war: US Marines board Iranian vessel after 6-hour standoff. Watch here

Tensions between Washington and Tehran sharply escalated after the United States Central Command released dramatic footage of a US Marine operation to seize an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel in the Sea of Oman.

The vessel, identified as M/V Touska, was intercepted en route to Iran’s Bandar Abbas port, marking what officials described as the first seizure under an ongoing US blockade of Iranian ports.

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According to the US military, the operation unfolded after the ship allegedly ignored repeated warnings over a six-hour period. The United States Marine Corps deployed troops from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, who launched from the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA-7).

Video shared by CENTCOM shows Marines rappelling from helicopters onto the deck of the cargo vessel in a coordinated boarding maneuver.

U.S. Marines depart amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) by helicopter and transit over the Arabian Sea to board and seize M/V Touska. The Marines rappelled onto the Iranian-flagged vessel, April 19, after guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) disabled Touska’s… pic.twitter.com/mFxI5RzYCS — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 20, 2026

Before the boarding, the guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG-111) reportedly disabled the ship’s propulsion by firing 5-inch MK 45 naval gun rounds into its engine room.

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US defends action as ‘proportional’

US officials maintained that the seizure was carried out in accordance with enforcement measures tied to the blockade.

In a statement, authorities said American forces issued “multiple warnings” and informed the vessel it was in violation before taking action. The operation, they said, was conducted in a “deliberate, professional, and proportional manner.”

Officials also revealed that since the blockade began, US forces have redirected at least 25 commercial vessels suspected of heading toward Iranian ports.

Iran vows retaliation

Iran strongly condemned the incident, calling it a violation of a ceasefire and labeling the seizure an act of “maritime piracy.”

The Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters issued a stern warning, accusing the US of attacking a commercial vessel and deploying what it described as “terrorist marines.”

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“The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will soon respond,” the statement said, signaling potential retaliation.

The incident underscores a renewed flashpoint in already fragile US-Iran relations, particularly in strategic waterways like the Sea of Oman, a key corridor for global oil shipments.