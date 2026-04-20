Jio Financial shares tumble 20% YTD; is it a buying opportunity?

Shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd declined 2.83 per cent on Monday to settle at Rs 237.05, taking the stock's year-to-date (YTD) fall to 19.81 per cent.

The Mukesh Ambani-led firm reported a 13.88 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 2026 (Q4 FY26). Profit came in at Rs 272.22 crore, compared to Rs 316.11 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Advertisement

Related Articles

However, the company posted robust growth in its topline. Revenue from operations more than doubled, rising 106.49 per cent to Rs 1,018.51 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 493.24 crore a year ago.

Expenses also saw a sharp increase. Total expenses surged 326.89 per cent to Rs 719.99 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 168.66 crore in the year-ago period.

The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 0.60 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026 (FY26).

"Jio Financial is in the process of unfolding its business verticals. With that perspective, investors can consider adding the stock to their portfolio with a long-term view," noted Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities.

Advertisement

From a technical standpoint, a few analysts stated that the stock appears weak on charts, adding that a decisive move above Rs 250 is required to signal a potential uptrend.

AR Ramachandran, a Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, said, "The stock is bearish on daily charts with strong resistance at Rs 246. A daily close below the support of Rs 235 could trigger a drop towards Rs 216 in the near term."

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, noted, "Jio Financial has stabilised around the Rs 220 zone but continues to face challenges in establishing a sustained reversal. The stock is hovering near its 20-day DEMA, indicating a lack of strong directional momentum. A decisive breakout above Rs 250 would be crucial to instil confidence in a potential uptrend. Until then, the stock is expected to remain range-bound, consolidating within the Rs 220–250 zone."