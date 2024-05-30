Fire breaks out in Noida's society, no casualties reported

A fire incident was reported at the Lotus Boulevard Society located in Noida's Sector 100, Uttar Pradesh, as confirmed by sources on May 30, according to the Press Trust of India (PTI).

The blaze reportedly originated within a flat situated in one of the high-rise buildings in the society during the morning hours of May 30, as per information provided by officials to PTI. No casualties were recorded in the incident, and the fire has been contained.

A police spokesperson stated, "The fire has been extinguished by Fire Safety officials. Other details would be shared soon."

Social media footage captured dense smoke emanating from the affected apartment within one of the residential towers of the Lotus Boulevard Society, indicating the intensity of the situation.

Recent cases of fire outbreaks

The month has witnessed a series of fire outbreaks, with several instances making headlines over the last two weeks.

Among the noteworthy incidents include the tragic fire at the Rajkot TRP gaming zone, where at least 27 individuals, including children, lost their lives on May 25 in Gujarat. The blaze also claimed the life of one of the owners, Prakash Hiran.

Additionally, suspicions have been raised by Atul Garg, the Director of the Delhi Fire Department, regarding a potential "electric fault" as the cause behind the fire that led to the demise of six infants at the Baby Care New Born Hospital in Vivek Vihar, Delhi.

In Mumbai, six individuals sustained burn injuries following a fire outbreak at an industrial compound situated in the Dharavi slum area, as confirmed by civic officials.