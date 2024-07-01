'First day, worst show!': JP Nadda says Rahul Gandhi 'blatantly lied' on many counts, shares counter by Shivraj, Rajnath

BJP's National President JP Nadda on Monday launched a scathing attack on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, saying he lied in the Parliament on many counts. Gandhi, during his first address as LoP in the Lok Sabha, spoke on multiple issues such as the Agniveer scheme and MSP. He accused the government of not paying MSP to farmers and dividing the army through the Agniveer scheme.

"First day, worst show! Lies + Hindu hatred = Rahul Gandhi Ji in Parliament. Third Time Fail LoP has a knack for agitated, flawed logic. His speech today has shown that neither has he understood the mandate of 2024 (his third successive loss) nor does he have any humility," Nadda said in a series of tweets.

"The LoP BLATANTLY LIED on many counts including matters that concern our hardworking farmers and brave armed forces," the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha said.

Nadda shared counters by Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on MSP and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the Agniveer scheme. "He was duly fact-checked by Union Ministers for FALSE claims on MSP and Agniveer. For his own cheap politics, he won't even spare our farmers and security forces," he said.

The BJP MP also demanded an apology from Gandhi for his comments on Hindus. "Rahul Gandhi Ji must immediately APOLOGISE to all Hindus for terming them as violent," he said, adding that he was the same person who was telling foreign diplomats that Hindus were terrorists. "This intrinsic hate towards Hindus must stop."

During his address, Gandhi said that those who call themselves Hindus spread violence and hatred. After objections from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the LoP suggested that his remarks were directed at PM Modi, BJP, and RSS. "Modi, BJP, and RSS are not the entire Hindu community," he said.

Gandhi also showed a picture of Lord Shiva, which prompted Speaker Om Birla to remind him that rules do not allow displaying placards in the House.

The Congress leader also showed a picture of Lord Shiva and said his message is about fearlessness and non-violence. He also cited the teachings of other religions to make a similar point. However, his dig at the BJP that it does not represent all Hindus had the members of the treasury benches on their feet.

The Home Minister sought Gandhi's apology to the House and the country for hurting the feelings of crores of people who take pride in identifying themselves as Hindus. Shah spoke of the Emergency and 1984 anti-Sikhs riots to hit back at Gandhi, saying he had no right to talk about non-violence when the Congress had spread "terror" in the country.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, however, backed Gandhi, saying it looked like the government was trying to twist the LoP's remarks. "They are trying to twist his remarks. BJP and RSS use the Hindu religion for political reasons. Hindu religion teaches brotherhood, and love."

(With inputs from PTI)