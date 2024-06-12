First Lok Sabha session to begin from June 24, Rajya Sabha on June 27, says Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said that the first session of the Lok Sabha will begin on June 24 and will last till July 3. During the session, new MPs will take their oaths and the Speaker of the Lok Sabha will be elected.

President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of both the Houses on June 27 and is likely to outlie the new government's roadmap for the next 5 years. After this, a debate will ensue on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address wherein the opposition will question the NDA government on several issues.

The Prime Minister will respond to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to introduce his council of ministers to Parliament after the President's address on June 27.

The 264th session of the Rajya Sabha will commence from June 27 and conclude on July 3 as well. "First Session of 18th Lok Sabha is being summoned from 24.6.24 to 3.7.24 for oath/affirmation of newly elected Members, Election of Speaker, President’s Address and discussion thereon. 264th Session of Rajya Sabha will commence on 27.6.24 and conclude on 3.7.24," Kiren Rijiju said in a post on X.

In Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the BJP won 240 seats and its NDA partners managed to win 53 more seats. The Opposition INDIA alliance bagged 234 seats, with Congress getting 99 seats.