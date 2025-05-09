First video out: Modi meets tri-services chiefs, NSA, CDS after India thwarts Pakistan's drone attack; WATCH 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the Chiefs of the Army, Air Force, and Navy, as well as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Friday. The high-level security meeting came a day after India successfully thwarted Pakistan's drone and missile attacks. The video of the first meeting was released shortly after the meeting. Late Thursday, India neutralised a major attack from Pakistan, aimed at military installations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur, and other locations.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a high level meeting at his residence in Delhi



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is also present.

The meeting, which came a day after Pakistan launched drones and missiles targeting 36 locations across India, focused on India's defence readiness amid the escalating tensions between the two countries. India has empowered the Army Chief to call out every officer and enrolled member of the Territorial Army (TA) to assist the regular Army.

The Ministry of Defence issued a notification on May 6, activating 14 of the 32 Infantry Battalions for deployment across various commands. This deployment is aimed at reinforcing India’s defences during the ongoing conflict.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that the attempted attacks were neutralised using both kinetic and non-kinetic means. Additionally, the MEA reported that Pakistan launched approximately 300-400 Turkish-made drones in its attack, which were intercepted by Indian air defence systems.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, during a briefing, stated, “On the intervening night of 8th-9th May 2025, Pakistan military carried out multiple violations of Indian airspace along the entire Western Border with an intent to target military infrastructure.” She confirmed that these intrusions were part of an effort to test India's air defence systems and gather intelligence.