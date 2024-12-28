'FM be like Manmohan Singh': Why PM Narasimha Rao's pick thrilled Montek Ahluwalia

June 21, 1991 was going to be a hectic day. The assassination of Rajiv Gandhi exactly a month ago had propelled the Congress back to power at the Centre. Party veteran PV Narasimha Rao, who had planned to retire and was packing to move back to his home state of Andhra Pradesh, was to be unexpectedly sworn in as prime minister.

Related Articles

An important meeting was called earlier that day at the Prime Minister’s Office. Among those present was Dr Manmohan Singh, who had by then returned to India after spending three years at the South Commission in Geneva. Others called for the meeting by prime minister Rao included Montek Singh Ahluwalia, secretary (economic affairs) at the ministry of finance; cabinet secretary Naresh Chandra; finance secretary S.P Shukla and chief economic advisor Deepak Nayyar.

An Economics Tripos (three-year degree programme) from Cambridge University, with a D.Phil in Economics from Oxford University to boot, Manmohan Singh had already made a mark in the financial realm by then. He had joined the Union government as an economic advisor in the commerce ministry in 1971, was appointed chief economic advisor in the finance ministry in 1972, was governor of the Reserve Bank of India from 1982 to 1985, and deputy chairman of the Planning Commission between 1985 and 1987, before taking charge as secretary general of the South Commission in Geneva in 1987. Singh had been appointed as chairman of the University Grants Commission and was economic advisor to the former prime minister Chandra Shekhar.

The background to the meeting at the PMO was rather sombre. In 1990, India faced a severe balance-of-payments (BoP) crisis caused by unsustainable borrowing and high expenditure. BoP is the difference in total value between payments into and out of a country over a period. The Chandra Shekhar government, which followed the VP Singh government in November 1990, ran out of foreign exchange reserves and did its best to mobilise extra financing, borrowing big from the International Monetary Fund. By the time Rao took over in June 1991, the economic scene was all the more challenging, with India’s foreign exchange reserves at rock bottom and a default imminent.

In the meeting at the PMO, Rao made it clear that the government would need to take difficult decisions and come up with innovative solutions. The anticipation then was that the government would go beyond merely cutting the fiscal deficit and take bolder steps long overdue. The meeting ended with Rao turning to Singh and telling him to make a draft of his TV address to the nation later that day.

“That’s when I first realised that Manmohan Singh would be the new finance minister!” recalls Ahluwalia in his book Backstage: The Story Behind India’s High Growth Years. This raised Ahluwalia’s expectations. He had known Singh for 15 years and was thrilled to see him outline a reform agenda in a convocation address at the Indian Institute of Management in Bangalore a few weeks earlier. Singh had then highlighted the negative effects of the import control regime and called for tariffs to replace import restrictions, and called for making the rupee a convertible currency.

“PM Rao could not have made a better choice of finance minister,” writes Ahluwalia. “Manmohan Singh was widely respected in financial circles internationally as well as at home. He knew that he had to untie the multiple knots that bound the economy, and he knew better than most about how the system functioned and which critical levers to pull.”

The rest, as they say, is history. With Singh leading the charge, the government started the process of dismantling one of the most rigidly-controlled policy regimes in the world, marked by the ‘Licence Raj’. The Licence Raj demanded that all businesses operate under licences that were hard to procure. Moreover, production and prices were government-controlled, and approvals were required for laying off workers or shutting down businesses. High tariffs those days prevented imports in many cases, and ring-fenced Indian companies from foreign competition.

With the reforms came the easing of the anti-monopoly laws, which had been made severely restrictive with the Monopolies and Restrictive Trade Practices (MRTP) Act under the Indira Gandhi regime—51 per cent was allowed in 34 industries under the ‘automatic route’. Singh then proceeded to devalue the rupee in two steps on July 1 and July 3, 1991. Trade policies were liberalised with the removal of import licencing on all but a handful of intermediate inputs and capital goods. Budget 1991-92, presented by Singh, saw slashing of the maximum rate of customs duties from 300 per cent to 150 per cent. What Singh had done is to boldly unleash the most transformative set of reforms in the post-Independence era.