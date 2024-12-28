Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh laid to rest with full state honours

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was laid to rest at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat on Saturday morning with full state honours. The ceremony drew leaders from across the political spectrum, all gathering to pay their final respects to the architect of India’s economic liberalization.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes, and senior BJP leaders, including Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and JP Nadda, joined. President Droupadi Murmu and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also offered floral tributes. Notable foreign dignitaries, including the King of Bhutan, Jigme Wangchuk, and the Foreign Minister of Mauritius, were in attendance.

The final journey commenced from the Congress headquarters, where party members gathered to honour Singh. His body was transported in a flower-adorned vehicle, accompanied by supporters chanting "Manmohan Singh amar rahe" (Manmohan Singh lives forever). Hundreds of Congress workers and leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, walked alongside the procession through the capital.

Memorial space for Dr Singh

In a development amid political tensions, the Central Government agreed to allocate space for a memorial honouring Singh. This decision followed a request from Kharge, who had urged the Prime Minister and Home Minister to ensure Singh’s last rites included a memorial site.

Authorities issued a traffic advisory ahead of the state funeral, with diversions expected at key locations in the city. Restrictions were implemented on several major roads from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. to facilitate the procession.

7-day national mourning

The Centre declared a seven-day national mourning period until January 1, during which the national flag will be flown at half-mast across the country and at all Indian missions. A half-day holiday was also announced for central government offices and public sector undertakings on Saturday. States including Haryana, Punjab, Manipur, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Assam also observed official mourning.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by PM Modi, expressed condolences on Singh's passing, describing him as an eminent statesman and distinguished leader. In a video message, Modi reflected on Singh's journey, emphasizing his contributions to India's development and his legacy of honesty and simplicity.

The Congress Working Committee mourned Singh as a "true statesman" whose influence shaped India's destiny. "As Finance Minister in the early 1990s, Singh was the architect of India's economic liberalization," the CWC resolution stated.

Leaders from various states, including Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, also paid their respects. Several international figures, including French President Emmanuel Macron and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, extended their condolences, recalling their diplomatic engagements with Singh.

Manmohan Singh, who served as Prime Minister from 2004, was a distinguished economist and pivotal figure during India's economic reforms. His leadership during the 1991 financial crisis and his tenure marked significant economic growth and social welfare initiatives in the country.

