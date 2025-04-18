‘Focus on protecting rights of own minorities’: MEA rejects Bangladesh’s statement on Murshidabad violence  

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) rejected the statements made by the Bangladesh government over violence that erupted in West Bengal's Murshidabad amid protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025. The MEA said that Bangladesh 'would do better to focus on protecting the rights of its own minorities'.

Responding to a query on Bangladesh’s statement on Murshidabad violence, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We reject the remarks made by the Bangladesh side with regard to the incidents in West Bengal. This is a barely disguised and disingenuous attempt to draw a parallel with India's concern over the ongoing persecution of minorities in Bangladesh where the criminal perpetrators of such acts continue to roam free," he added.

Our response to media queries regarding comments made by Bangladesh officials on the developments in West Bengal:



"Instead of making unwarranted comments and indulging in virtue signalling, Bangladesh would do better to focus on protecting the rights of its own minorities," the MEA spokesperson added.

Earlier, Bangladesh Chief advisor Muhammad Yunus’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam said that Bangladesh had no involvement in the violence that erupted in Murshidabad.

“We condemn attacks on Muslims causing loss of lives and properties. We urge the Government of India and West Bengal to take all steps to fully protect the minority Muslim population,” the press secretary told local media channel on April 17.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh interim leader Muhammad Yunus called for stronger ties with Pakistan to boost mutual cooperation as well as explore trade and business potential.

Yunus put emphasis on strengthening ties with Pakistan during his meeting with the country’s foreign secretary Amna Baloch on April 17. “There are certain hurdles. We have to find ways to overcome those and move forward," he told Baloch, the first Pakistani foreign secretary to visit Bangladesh in 15 years.

He said Bangladesh and Pakistan should exchange more youth and cultural programmes to increase people-to-people bonding. “We kept missing each other for a long time as our relationship was frozen. We have to overcome the barriers," he said.