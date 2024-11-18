Fog alert! IMD predicts foggy days in Northwest India, Delhi for the next five days

Delhi weather: The India Meteorological Department has predicted dense to very dense fog conditions in the night and morning hours in parts of Northwest India. It also predicted fog conditions till November 21 in Delhi.

It said that Punjab, and Haryana-Chandigarh are expected to witness dense to very dense fog conditions in the night and morning hours till November 23. Similar conditions would prevail in East Uttar Pradesh till November 19, which would turn to dense fog for the next 24 hours.

Himachal Pradesh would witness dense to very dense fog conditions till November 21, and dense fog for the subsequent two days. “Dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail in night/ morning hours in isolated pockets of West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh till 20th and Uttarakhand during 20th-23rd November,” it said.

Meanwhile, Delhi that has been covered in a thick veil of smog on Monday, is expected to witness smog and dense fog conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday as well. On Thursday, November 21, Delhi is expected to witness moderate to dense fog conditions.

The IMD said that dense to very dense fog conditions in the mornings could impact airport, highway and railway operations. Driving conditions could become difficult too, it said.

DELHI FOG

On Monday, very dense fog conditions were observed in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, while Delhi, Chandigarh and West Madhya Pradesh witnessed dense fog conditions.

In Delhi visibility had dropped to 100 mt in Palam and 150 mt in Safdarjung.

As many as 11 flights were diverted and many were delayed at Delhi airport due to poor visibility. SpiceJet and IndiGo informed their passengers of the impending delays in flights due to poor visibility conditions.

Of the 11 flights, 10 were diverted to Jaipur and one to Delhradun. Some of the pilots were not trained for CAT III – that allow them to take off or land at very low visibility conditions – operations due to which the flights had to be diverted.

"Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi airport. All flight operations are at present normal," Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a post on X.