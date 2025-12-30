Fog disruptions: 118 flights cancelled, many redirected at Delhi airport

At least 118 flights, comprising 60 arrivals and 58 departures, were cancelled at Delhi International Airport on Tuesday following dense fog and poor visibility that disrupted operations across the region. In addition, 16 flights were diverted to other cities and 130 services were delayed, leaving thousands of passengers affected at one of the country's busiest airports, which typically handles around 1,300 flights each day.

The cancellations come as weather officials issued a dense fog warning for the national capital, forecasting the minimum temperature to settle around 8 degrees Celsius. On Monday, Delhi experienced one of the season's densest fog episodes, with visibility at Indira Gandhi International Airport and Safdarjung dropping to 50 metres in the morning before improving slightly later in the day.

Flight tracking data from Flightradar24.com revealed that the average delay time for departures at the airport was about 28 minutes, compounding the travel disruptions for those scheduled to fly.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation responded by directing airlines to adhere strictly to passenger facilitation protocols. Airlines have been instructed to provide “timely flight information, meals for delayed passengers, rebooking or refunds in case of cancellations, no denial of boarding after timely check-in, baggage facilitation and prompt grievance redressal”.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) reported that all flight operations continued as normal for CAT III-compliant aircraft, but warned that flights without such compliance may face disruption under low visibility conditions. CAT III compliance allows pilots to operate during periods of extremely low visibility.

The air quality across Delhi and surrounding areas worsened in parallel with the fog, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi recorded at 385 and Noida at 393, both falling within the 'very poor' category. Ghaziabad faced the highest AQI at 398, while Gurugram and Faridabad registered 294 and 243 respectively.

In addition to operations at Delhi, airports in several northern Indian cities also faced similar weather-induced disruptions, resulting in further delays and cancellations. Travellers were advised to check flight status regularly and allow extra travel time to the airport.

The ministry’s ongoing advisory highlights efforts to minimise passenger inconvenience during adverse weather, reiterating the need to provide essential services such as meals, timely updates, and prompt refunds or rebooking as required.