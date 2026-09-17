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Foreign envoys wish PM Modi on 76th birthday, recall visits and India’s ties with their countries

Foreign envoys wish PM Modi on 76th birthday, recall visits and India’s ties with their countries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was born in 1950 to Hiraba and Damodardas Modi in Vadnagar in Gujarat's Mehsana district.

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Business Today Desk
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  • Updated Sep 17, 2026 2:39 PM IST
Foreign envoys wish PM Modi on 76th birthday, recall visits and India’s ties with their countriesBirthday messages from Japan, Slovakia, Australia and the US focused on India’s ties, recent visits and hopes for continued cooperation.

Birthday wishes poured in for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, with ambassadors from Slovakia and Japan and Australia’s High Commissioner recalling recent visits and highlighting the ties between India and their respective countries.

Slovak Ambassador to India Robert Maxian looked back at Modi’s recent visit to Slovakia, describing the warmth and friendship shared during the trip.

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"Very Happy Birthday, Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ji! Wishing you good health, happiness, strength and many more successful years ahead! Thank you for your recent visit to Slovakia this remarkable YATRA is still resonating with us, and we fondly remember the warmth, friendship and memorable moments we shared.
May the years ahead bring you and the people of India peace, prosperity and continued progress," Maxian said.

Japan's Ambassador to India Ono Keiichi also extended birthday wishes to Modi, linking the occasion to the India-Japan partnership and the upcoming 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

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"Warm birthday wishes to PM Shri Narendra Modi. Your leadership continues to inspire India's journey towards Viksit Bharat. Marking 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year, may the India-Japan partnership rise to even greater heights as we celebrate and join hands!" Ono said in a post on X.

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Australia's High Commissioner to India Philip Green referred to Modi's recent visit to Australia while wishing him on his birthday.

"Happy Birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. Your recent visit to Australia showcased the extraordinary warmth and strength of the Australia-India relationship and the deep bonds between our people," Green said in a post on X.

Earlier, the US Embassy in India extended birthday wishes to Modi on behalf of US President Donald Trump, wishing him good health and happiness in the coming year.

"On behalf of President Donald Trump, we wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi a very Happy Birthday. Wishing you all the health and happiness in the coming year!" the US Embassy said in a post on X.

President Droupadi Murmu also greeted Modi, referring to his 25 years of public service and his contribution to good governance and inclusive development.

"Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. Over the past 25 years, during your tenure as Chief Minister and Prime Minister, you have established many new benchmarks of good governance and imparted unprecedented momentum and a new direction to inclusive development," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on X.

President Murmu also prayed for Modi's long life and good health.

"While advancing on the path of modern progress with a sense of cultural pride, our countrymen are realizing the harmony between heritage and development. I pray to God for your excellent health and long life, so that you may continue to relentlessly advance your campaign of public service and nation-building," the Rashtrapati Bhavan post added.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi was born in 1950 to Hiraba and Damodardas Modi in Vadnagar in Gujarat's Mehsana district.

On May 26, 2014, he took the oath as the Prime Minister of India, becoming the first Prime Minister to be born after India attained Independence.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is organising the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' across the country from September 17 to October 17 to mark Prime Minister Modi's birthday, with a series of service-oriented programmes and public outreach initiatives.

(With inputs from agency)

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Published on: Sep 17, 2026 2:39 PM IST
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