Foreign envoys wish PM Modi on 76th birthday, recall visits and India’s ties with their countries

"Very Happy Birthday, Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ji! Wishing you good health, happiness, strength and many more successful years ahead! Thank you for your recent visit to Slovakia this remarkable YATRA is still resonating with us, and we fondly remember the warmth, friendship and memorable moments we shared.

May the years ahead bring you and the people of India peace, prosperity and continued progress," Maxian said.

Very Happy Birthday, Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ji! 🇮🇳

Wishing you good health, happiness, strength and many more successful years ahead! Thank you for your recent visit to 🇸🇰 - this remarkable YATRA is still resonating with us, and we fondly remember the warmth,… pic.twitter.com/VN1RsHOakX — Robert Maxian, Slovak Ambassador to India (@RobertMaxian) September 17, 2026

Japan's Ambassador to India Ono Keiichi also extended birthday wishes to Modi, linking the occasion to the India-Japan partnership and the upcoming 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

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"Warm birthday wishes to PM Shri Narendra Modi. Your leadership continues to inspire India's journey towards Viksit Bharat. Marking 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year, may the India-Japan partnership rise to even greater heights as we celebrate and join hands!" Ono said in a post on X.

Warm birthday wishes to PM Shri @narendramodi. Your leadership continues to inspire India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat.

Marking 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year, may the 🇮🇳🇯🇵 partnership rise to even greater heights as we celebrate and join hands! — ONO Keiichi, Ambassador of Japan (@JapanAmbIndia) September 17, 2026

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Australia's High Commissioner to India Philip Green referred to Modi's recent visit to Australia while wishing him on his birthday.

"Happy Birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. Your recent visit to Australia showcased the extraordinary warmth and strength of the Australia-India relationship and the deep bonds between our people," Green said in a post on X.

Happy Birthday, Prime Minister @narendramodi ji.

Your recent visit to Australia showcased the extraordinary warmth and strength of the Australia-India relationship and the deep bonds between our people. 🇦🇺🇮🇳🎉

आपके अच्छे स्वास्थ्य और आने वाले वर्ष की शुभकामनाएँ। pic.twitter.com/2d4SWmQkXj — Philip Green OAM (@AusHCIndia) September 17, 2026

Earlier, the US Embassy in India extended birthday wishes to Modi on behalf of US President Donald Trump, wishing him good health and happiness in the coming year.

"On behalf of President Donald Trump, we wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi a very Happy Birthday. Wishing you all the health and happiness in the coming year!" the US Embassy said in a post on X.

On behalf of President Donald Trump, we wish Prime Minister @narendramodi a very Happy Birthday.



Wishing you all the health and happiness in the coming year! pic.twitter.com/5xh2c2oEhj Advertisement September 17, 2026

President Droupadi Murmu also greeted Modi, referring to his 25 years of public service and his contribution to good governance and inclusive development.

"Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. Over the past 25 years, during your tenure as Chief Minister and Prime Minister, you have established many new benchmarks of good governance and imparted unprecedented momentum and a new direction to inclusive development," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on X.

प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएं। विगत 25 वर्षों में मुख्यमंत्री और प्रधानमंत्री के कार्यकाल में आपने सुशासन के अनेक नए प्रतिमान स्थापित किए हैं तथा समावेशी विकास को अभूतपूर्व गति एवं नई दिशा प्रदान की है। सांस्कृतिक गौरव की भावना के साथ… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 17, 2026

President Murmu also prayed for Modi's long life and good health.

"While advancing on the path of modern progress with a sense of cultural pride, our countrymen are realizing the harmony between heritage and development. I pray to God for your excellent health and long life, so that you may continue to relentlessly advance your campaign of public service and nation-building," the Rashtrapati Bhavan post added.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi was born in 1950 to Hiraba and Damodardas Modi in Vadnagar in Gujarat's Mehsana district.

On May 26, 2014, he took the oath as the Prime Minister of India, becoming the first Prime Minister to be born after India attained Independence.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is organising the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' across the country from September 17 to October 17 to mark Prime Minister Modi's birthday, with a series of service-oriented programmes and public outreach initiatives.

(With inputs from agency)