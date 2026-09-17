Can an eye drop replace reading glasses for 8 hours? Can it create a new drug market?

The development holds important for several people using glasses, that instead of putting on reading glasses whenever small print becomes difficult to see, a once-daily drop is intended to improve near vision for part of the day.

Lupin, through its wholly owned subsidiary VISUfarma, has recently secured exclusive rights to commercialise Yuvezzi, developed by Tenpoint Therapeutics, across the European Union, the UK, Switzerland, Norway and Iceland. Yuvezzi received US FDA approval in January 2026 and became commercially available in the US in March.

Yuvezzi is designed to work by temporarily making it easier for the eye to focus on nearby objects. The effect is not permanent, and the product is not intended to eliminate the need for reading glasses altogether.

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Tenpoint's clinical studies assessed near-vision performance at intervals starting 30 minutes after dosage and continuing through eight hours. The company says the drop can provide improved near vision for up to eight hours. Importantly, that does not mean every patient gets eight hours of glasses-free vision. The duration and degree of benefit vary, making the everyday experience of the treatment an important part of its commercial proposition.

The move adds to Lupin’s ophthalmology business following its acquisition of VISUfarma in April 2026. VISUfarma brought more than 60 branded ophthalmology products across dry eye, glaucoma, eyelid hygiene, blepharitis, retinal health and specialised nutraceuticals, along with a commercial presence in Italy, the UK, Spain, Germany and France.

Vinita Gupta, CEO, Lupin, said, “The acquisition of VISUfarma marks a significant step in our strategy to build a differentiated global specialty business and strengthen our presence in key European markets. Beyond expanding our ophthalmology footprint, VISUfarma provides us with a strong commercial platform, a trusted portfolio of innovative eye-care brands, and deeper access to patients and healthcare professionals across Europe.”

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The broader global presbyopia market was estimated at $10.66 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $13.88 billion by 2030, according to The Business Research Company. The estimate covers the wider presbyopia market and not prescription eye drops alone.

The US is providing early commercial evidence. LENZ Therapeutics, which markets VIZZ, reported $1.7 million in product sales in the second quarter of 2026, taking first-half sales to $3.4 million. The company said more than 13,000 eye-care professionals had prescribed VIZZ by the end of June, with about 75% having prescribed it more than once. More than 60% of patients using its e-pharmacy channel had purchased more than one monthly pack.

Orasis Pharmaceuticals, which markets Qlosi, reported a 49.1% refill rate 15 months after launch in July 2026. The repeat-purchase data is relevant because the drops provide temporary improvement in near vision and need to be used regularly.

That creates a different proposition from reading glasses. Analysts said that glasses are a one-time purchase that can be used repeatedly, while prescription drops have to be administered each day to maintain the effect. For consumers, therefore, convenience has to be weighed against the cost, frequency of use, duration of effect and any side effects.

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“Prescription eye drops for presbyopia have the potential to create a meaningful new pharmaceutical category, but I don’t see them replacing reading glasses. The more likely outcome is coexistence where glasses remain the inexpensive, reliable default, while drops create a sizeable convenience market for patients who want several hours of spectacle-free near vision,” said Salil Kallianpur, pharma analyst.

Kallianpur said adoption would depend less on the novelty of an eye drop and more on its everyday value to patients.

“The adoption will be determined less by the novelty of an eye drop and more by the everyday consumer proposition such as does it work predictably, does it last through most of the working day, is it well tolerated, affordable and convenient enough to use repeatedly etc. Duration and consistency will probably come first, followed by price and convenience.”

For Lupin, Yuvezzi builds on the ophthalmology platform created through VISUfarma. Ramesh Swaminathan, Executive Director, Global CFO, Head of IT and API Plus SBU, Lupin, said, “VISUfarma has significantly strengthened Lupin’s ophthalmology platform, bringing together a differentiated portfolio, established commercial capabilities, and a strong presence across key European markets. The subsequent addition of innovative therapies such as Yuvezzi further validates the strategic rationale of the acquisition and enhances our ability to create sustained value through specialty-led growth.”

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In India, Entod Pharmaceuticals has already brought the prescription eye-drop approach into the market with PresVu, a 1.25% pilocarpine hydrochloride formulation for adult presbyopia. Clinical research published in the Indian Journal of Ophthalmology has examined the efficacy and safety of pilocarpine 1.25% in patients with presbyopia.