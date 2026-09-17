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Alembic Pharma shares rise 4% on receiving USFDA EIR for Vadodara facility

Alembic Pharma shares rise 4% on receiving USFDA EIR for Vadodara facility

APLLTD828.95(0.44%)

The USFDA conducted the inspection at Alembic Pharmaceuticals' Bioequivalence Facility in Vadodara from March 3 to March 7, 2025. The company had earlier informed the stock exchanges about the completion of the inspection.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Sep 17, 2026 1:28 PM IST
Alembic Pharma shares rise 4% on receiving USFDA EIR for Vadodara facilityAlembic Pharmaceuticals shares were trading at Rs 835.40 on Wednesday, up 1.33%, from their previous close of Rs 824.40.

Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a vertically integrated Indian pharmaceutical company, rose 4 per cent in Wednesday's trade after the drugmaker announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) issued an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) and communicated the closure of its inspection at the company's Bioequivalence Facility in Vadodara, Gujarat.

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The USFDA conducted the inspection at Alembic Pharmaceuticals' Bioequivalence Facility in Vadodara from March 3 to March 7, 2025. The company had earlier informed the stock exchanges about the completion of the inspection.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals shares were trading at Rs 835.40 on Wednesday, up 3.78% from their previous close of Rs 824.40. The stock opened at Rs 834.70 and touched an intraday high of Rs 855.60.

In its exchange filing dated September 16, 2026, the company said the USFDA has issued the EIR and communicated the closure of the inspection. Alembic Pharmaceuticals requested the stock exchanges to take the update on record.

The latest disclosure relates specifically to the USFDA inspection of the company's Bioequivalence Facility in Vadodara. The company did not provide details of the EIR or specify any observations in the exchange filing.

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The update follows the company's March 2025 disclosure regarding the completion of the USFDA inspection at the facility. The latest filing confirms that the inspection conducted during March 2025 has now been closed.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Sep 17, 2026 1:28 PM IST
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