Alembic Pharma shares rise 4% on receiving USFDA EIR for Vadodara facility

Alembic Pharmaceuticals shares were trading at Rs 835.40 on Wednesday, up 3.78% from their previous close of Rs 824.40. The stock opened at Rs 834.70 and touched an intraday high of Rs 855.60.

In its exchange filing dated September 16, 2026, the company said the USFDA has issued the EIR and communicated the closure of the inspection. Alembic Pharmaceuticals requested the stock exchanges to take the update on record.

The latest disclosure relates specifically to the USFDA inspection of the company's Bioequivalence Facility in Vadodara. The company did not provide details of the EIR or specify any observations in the exchange filing.

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The update follows the company's March 2025 disclosure regarding the completion of the USFDA inspection at the facility. The latest filing confirms that the inspection conducted during March 2025 has now been closed.