Diwali demand lifts Indian food exports as global buyers seek sweets, snacks and ready-to-eat foods

The festive season is particularly boosting demand for mithai, namkeens, rice, spices, masalas, pickles, ghee, pulses and other Indian staples. Products such as kaju katli, laddoo, halwa, bhujia, mixture and murukku continue to find buyers in overseas markets.

At the same time, convenience foods are emerging as a significant growth area. Some European buyers have reported around 25% year-on-year growth in ready-to-eat food imports, highlighting increasing acceptance of Indian packaged foods beyond traditional diaspora consumers.

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India’s processed food exports are also reflecting this trend. Exports of ready-to-eat and cooked food products rose 16% to $2.4 billion in FY2025-26, from $2.1 billion in the previous year.

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GCC markets drive festive orders

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has emerged as a key market for Indian festive food exports, with buyers in Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain reporting sustained procurement across sweets, dry fruits, savouries, rice, spices, ghee, pickles and convenience foods.

Kuwait is seeing demand across a broad range of products, including sweets, paneer, beverages, condiments, canned foods and dry fruits. Buyers in Oman are sourcing rice, spices, masalas, pulses and pickles, while Bahrain continues to see demand for traditional festive foods and savouries.

A Kuwait buyer reported 28% year-on-year growth, according to TPCI.

“The festive-season demand signals are encouraging for India's food and beverage exporters,” TPCI Chairman Mohit Singla said, highlighting the combination of demand for traditional products and the rapid emergence of ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook foods.

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Convenience foods gain traction

For exporters, the trend is opening opportunities across frozen snacks, festive mixes, prepared meals, instant mixes, curries, Indian breads, cooked rice and shelf-stable foods.

The shift is particularly visible in Europe, where buyers are increasingly seeking convenient meal options while retaining Indian flavours. TPCI said European markets are also showing interest in organic, vegan, health-oriented, frozen and ready-to-eat products that meet international food-safety and labelling requirements.

The broader opportunity extends beyond the diaspora market as Indian flavours increasingly enter mainstream international retail and foodservice channels.

However, exporters continue to face challenges including freight and container costs, customs delays, food-safety compliance, limited shelf life and geopolitical disruptions.

Singla said the festive season could provide momentum for exporters to move from commodity shipments towards value-added products and globally recognised food brands.

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