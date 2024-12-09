Foreign Secy Vikram Misri’s Dhaka visit seeks to ease India-Bangladesh tensions amid strained ties

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri engaged in high-level discussions with Bangladesh’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain on Monday, marking an important opportunity to assess the current state of bilateral relations between the two nations.

Misri, who arrived in Dhaka on an Indian Air Force jet for a day-long visit, also met his Bangladeshi counterpart Mohammad Jashim Uddin and other senior officials. His visit comes at a time when relations between India and Bangladesh are under considerable strain following recent political and communal developments.

“Today's discussions allowed both sides to take stock of our relations, and I appreciate the opportunity for a frank, candid, and constructive exchange of views with all my interlocutors,” Misri told the media after his meeting with Hossain.

Misri added that the talks covered recent developments in Bangladesh, including India’s concerns over the safety and welfare of minorities in the country. “We discussed the regrettable incidents of attacks on cultural and religious properties, and I conveyed our deep concerns regarding the safety of minorities,” he stated.

This visit marks the first high-level engagement between the two countries since former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted on August 5 amidst massive anti-government protests. Hasina fled to India, and Nobel Peace laureate Mohammad Yunus assumed power shortly afterward, further complicating India-Bangladesh ties.

Deterioration of bilateral relations

India and Bangladesh, once close partners, have seen their relationship sour in recent months. Tensions escalated following a series of violent attacks on Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh, including assaults on temples and the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das. These incidents have drawn strong reactions from New Delhi, raising concerns over the safety of religious minorities.

Following his arrival, Misri first held one-on-one talks with Bangladeshi Foreign Secretary Mohammad Jashim Uddin before engaging in formal discussions with delegations from both sides. "The meeting proceeded as scheduled at the Padma state guest house," a Bangladeshi Foreign Ministry official told PTI.

The strain in ties has been evident since September, when Bangladesh's Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain met Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. However, despite both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mohammad Yunus attending the UN summit, no bilateral meeting was held between the two leaders.

During his visit, Misri is also scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Bangladeshi Prime Minister Mohammad Yunus.

With both sides navigating a politically charged environment and rising communal tensions, Misri’s visit is seen as a significant attempt to address concerns and restore trust between the neighbouring countries.