Bangladesh unrest: Indian envoy summoned over breach of Bangladesh's mission in Agartala

Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma was summoned by the interim Bangladesh government on Tuesday following a protest lodged by Dhaka against the alleged vandalism of its mission in Tripura's Agartala by a group of demonstrators. Foreign Affairs Adviser Mohammad Touhid Hossain said the Indian envoy was called in response to the Agartala incident. Verma arrived at the foreign affairs office before 4 pm on Tuesday.

During the reported incident, protesters breached the premises of Bangladesh’s Assistant High Commission, allegedly engaging in acts of vandalism and setting fire to the Bangladeshi national flag. Following a meeting with acting Foreign Secretary Riaz Hamidullah in Dhaka, Pranay Verma reaffirmed India's dedication to enhancing its relationship with Bangladesh during a discussion with reporters.

“Delhi wants to build a constant stable, constructive relationship with Bangladesh, saying no single issue should stand as a barrier for bilateral ties,” he said.

The demonstrators were reportedly protesting the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Dhaka. India previously called the incident "deeply regrettable".

Pranay Verma emphasised the multifaceted nature of Indo-Bangladesh relations, said: “Our relationship is wide-ranging and cannot be reduced to one issue or agenda. India is keen to build on interdependencies for mutual benefits.”

Verma further added, "There are so many inter-dependencies we have and we want to build on those to mutual benefit. We have maintained a lot of positive momentum in the relationship. We are willing to engage with the interim govt of Bangladesh and we remain interested in working with Bangladesh to fulfil our shared aspirations for peace, security and development."

During the incident, the interim government of Bangladesh, led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, voiced its concerns. Law Affairs Adviser Asif Nazrul condemned the vandalism, attributing it to India's failure to provide adequate diplomatic security. In a Facebook post, Nazrul emphasized the importance of a friendship built on equality and mutual respect, reminding India that the current Bangladesh is not synonymous with Sheikh Hasina's leadership.

These diplomatic tensions coincide with political turbulence in Bangladesh, as former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sought refuge in India in August amid widespread protests against her administration. Following her departure, an interim administration was established under Yunus.