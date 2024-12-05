'Sambhal, Bangladesh....same DNA': Yogi Adityanath links violence to 'Mughal' mindset, sparks outrage

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stirred controversy on Thursday by comparing recent events in Bangladesh to the actions of Mughal ruler Babur's army in Ayodhya and Sambhal. Speaking at the inauguration of the 43rd Ramayan Mela in Ayodhya, Adityanath also invoked Lord Ram’s legacy of societal unity.

The BJP leader lamented the divisive tactics that have historically weakened India, saying, “Had we prioritised unity and thwarted the strategies of our enemies to create social discord, this country would never have been enslaved. Our holy sites would have remained untouched, and a handful of invaders would never have dared to challenge our brave soldiers.”

Adityanath went on to criticise those he claimed were sowing division within society, linking their actions to historical invaders and modern-day political opponents. In a veiled attack on opposition parties, he accused them of perpetuating caste-based politics to fracture the social fabric, adding, “The nature and DNA of these divisive elements remain the same today as they were 500 years ago.”

Referring to the violence in Sambhal and unrest in Bangladesh, Adityanath said, “Whether it was Babur’s general in Ayodhya and Sambhal 500 years ago or what is happening in Bangladesh today, their mindset is identical. Those who think otherwise are mistaken.”

He further alleged that divisive forces in the country accumulate wealth and properties abroad, leaving ordinary citizens to bear the consequences during crises.

Backlash from Opposition

The Chief Minister’s remarks sparked sharp criticism from political opponents. Congress MP Tariq Anwar condemned Adityanath’s language, calling it divisive. “It is shocking to see such a senior BJP leader and Chief Minister speaking in a manner that deepens societal rifts,” Anwar told PTI.

The Sambhal Incident

Sambhal has been a flashpoint for communal tension following a court-ordered Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey of a local mosque, allegedly built on the site of a Harihar temple. Violence erupted last month, leading to the deaths of four Muslim men. Sambhal district authorities have identified over 400 individuals connected to the unrest, with 32 arrests made so far.

Unrest in Bangladesh

Bangladesh has also been grappling with turmoil since the Sheikh Hasina-led government was ousted in August following student protests. Demonstrations have erupted in Dhaka over alleged atrocities against Hindus and other religious minorities, with protestors demanding the release of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Das, a former ISKCON leader, faces sedition charges, further fueling tensions. The developments have drawn international attention, as the situation remains precarious for minorities in the region.

By drawing parallels between historical invasions and contemporary events, Yogi Adityanath’s remarks have once again thrust him into the spotlight, igniting debates over his polarising rhetoric.