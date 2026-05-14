Fresh legal trouble for Kejriwal, Sisodia: Delhi HC initiates contempt action over remarks against judge

In a fresh setback for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, the Delhi High Court on Thursday launched criminal contempt proceedings against Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and other party leaders over remarks targeting Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma, who is hearing the excise policy case.

The court also initiated proceedings against Sanjay Singh, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Vinay Mishra. The HC said the actions and remarks made by the leaders prima facie amounted to criminal contempt. "Their acts prima facie constitute criminal contempt," the court observed.

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The HC said the statements and posts appeared aimed at influencing or intimidating the judicial process. "Actions done to intimidate exercise of judicial function," the court said during the proceedings.

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At the same time, the High Court said the action was not driven by personal grievance or an attempt to silence criticism. "This court is neither seeking sympathy nor demanding immunity from criticism," it said. "This court has not spoken out of anger or wounded pride."

The contempt proceedings add to the mounting legal challenges faced by several senior AAP leaders in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Justice Sharma is hearing a plea filed by the CBI challenging a trial court order that discharged all 23 accused in the excise policy case, including Kejriwal, Sisodia, and other Aam Aadmi Party leaders.

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Kejriwal, Sisodia, and Pathak had earlier sought Justice Sharma's recusal from the case. However, the judge rejected the plea on April 20, saying a politician "cannot be allowed to sow seeds of mistrust" and that the recusal application amounted to "putting the judiciary on trial".

The case dates back to 2022, when the CBI registered an FIR alleging that Delhi's 2021-22 excise policy was manipulated to facilitate monopolisation and cartelisation in the liquor trade. The agency alleged that AAP leaders received kickbacks from liquor manufacturers through changes made to the policy. The Enforcement Directorate later filed a money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

A trial court on February 27 discharged Kejriwal and 22 other accused in the case. The CBI challenged the order before the Delhi High Court.

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On March 9, Justice Sharma issued notice on the CBI plea, stayed the trial court's direction for departmental proceedings against the investigating officer, and observed prima facie that some findings of the lower court appeared erroneous. She also directed the trial court to defer related PMLA proceedings.