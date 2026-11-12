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From classroom fan to air purifier: Delhi teen wins 2026 Diana Award for ₹140 innovation

From classroom fan to air purifier: Delhi teen wins 2026 Diana Award for ₹140 innovation

A Delhi's class 12th student won the 2026 Diana Award for creating an affordable air filtration system for classrooms to reduce indoor pollution.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 12, 2026 11:39 AM IST
From classroom fan to air purifier: Delhi teen wins 2026 Diana Award for ₹140 innovationKrish Aggarwal (l) and Samarth Meattle's Project Vayu filters cost just ₹140 and are helping tackle indoor air pollution across underprivileged schools, earning Krish Aggarwal the 2026 Diana Award Roll of Honour. (Images: projectvayu.com)

A Class 12 student from the capital has been recognised on the 2026 Diana Award Roll of Honour for co-founding an initiative that converts ordinary classroom fans into low-cost air purifiers, offering schools an affordable way to tackle indoor air pollution, India Today reported.

Krish Aggarwal, a student at Sanskriti School, developed the system through Project Vayu along with Samarth Meattle, a Class 11 student at Vasant Valley School. The project uses a filter that costs about ₹140 to manufacture and can be attached to commonly used wall or table fans.

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A low-cost classroom solution

Project Vayu was created to address a simple but pressing problem: many schools cannot afford to install conventional air purifiers in every classroom. Instead of replacing existing equipment, the initiative adds a specially designed filter to fans already available in classrooms.

The filter is made of electrostatically charged fibres that attract and trap fine particulate matter, including PM2.5 — pollutants small enough to penetrate deep into the lungs. When the fan runs, the filter expands into a balloon-like structure, increasing the surface area available to capture pollutants.

MUST READ: Buying an air purifier? 4 things you must check beyond Hepa filters as Delhi-NCR AQI worsens

Promising results

According to details cited by the Diana Award, tests conducted in a closed room showed that PM2.5 levels fell from 158 micrograms per cubic metre to 11 micrograms per cubic metre within an hour — a reduction of more than 90 per cent.

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Each filter costs approximately ₹140 to produce. Project Vayu provides the filters to schools free of charge and supplies replacements every month, removing a major cost barrier for resource-constrained institutions.

Reaching thousands of students

The initiative initially covered 295 classrooms across Delhi, producing 602 filters and reaching around 8,000 students. It has since expanded, and the Diana Award website says Project Vayu has now benefited more than 10,000 students through filters distributed to underprivileged schools in the city.

The team is also planning to extend the programme to another 45 schools across New Delhi.

Recognition for social impact

Krish Aggarwal has been named to the 2026 Diana Award Roll of Honour for his work on Project Vayu. The Diana Award, established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, recognises young people making a positive difference through social action, humanitarian work and community initiatives.

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The recognition highlights the potential of student-led innovation to respond to local challenges. By repurposing everyday fans rather than relying on costly standalone purifiers, Project Vayu offers a scalable model for improving classroom air quality in pollution-affected cities.

DON'T MISS: How to maintain your air purifier for better performance during peak pollution season

What lies ahead

As Delhi continues to grapple with severe air pollution, Project Vayu’s approach demonstrates how affordable, practical interventions can bring cleaner air closer to students who need it most. With plans to reach more schools, the initiative could offer a template for low-cost air filtration beyond the capital.

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Published on: Nov 12, 2026 11:39 AM IST
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