From classroom fan to air purifier: Delhi teen wins 2026 Diana Award for ₹140 innovation

A low-cost classroom solution

Project Vayu was created to address a simple but pressing problem: many schools cannot afford to install conventional air purifiers in every classroom. Instead of replacing existing equipment, the initiative adds a specially designed filter to fans already available in classrooms.

The filter is made of electrostatically charged fibres that attract and trap fine particulate matter, including PM2.5 — pollutants small enough to penetrate deep into the lungs. When the fan runs, the filter expands into a balloon-like structure, increasing the surface area available to capture pollutants.

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Promising results

According to details cited by the Diana Award, tests conducted in a closed room showed that PM2.5 levels fell from 158 micrograms per cubic metre to 11 micrograms per cubic metre within an hour — a reduction of more than 90 per cent.

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Each filter costs approximately ₹140 to produce. Project Vayu provides the filters to schools free of charge and supplies replacements every month, removing a major cost barrier for resource-constrained institutions.

Reaching thousands of students

The initiative initially covered 295 classrooms across Delhi, producing 602 filters and reaching around 8,000 students. It has since expanded, and the Diana Award website says Project Vayu has now benefited more than 10,000 students through filters distributed to underprivileged schools in the city.

The team is also planning to extend the programme to another 45 schools across New Delhi.

Recognition for social impact

Krish Aggarwal has been named to the 2026 Diana Award Roll of Honour for his work on Project Vayu. The Diana Award, established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, recognises young people making a positive difference through social action, humanitarian work and community initiatives.

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The recognition highlights the potential of student-led innovation to respond to local challenges. By repurposing everyday fans rather than relying on costly standalone purifiers, Project Vayu offers a scalable model for improving classroom air quality in pollution-affected cities.

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What lies ahead

As Delhi continues to grapple with severe air pollution, Project Vayu’s approach demonstrates how affordable, practical interventions can bring cleaner air closer to students who need it most. With plans to reach more schools, the initiative could offer a template for low-cost air filtration beyond the capital.