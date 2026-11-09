Buying an air purifier? 4 things you must check beyond Hepa filters as Delhi-NCR AQI worsens

If you are planning to buy one, here are the most important things to check, followed by five new air purifiers launched in India in 2026.

MUST READ | Delhi pollution crosses 400: Can a ₹2,500 neck air purifier really protect you?

Things to check before buying an air purifier

CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate)

CADR indicates how quickly an air purifier delivers filtered air. A higher CADR generally makes a purifier better suited to larger rooms. Before buying, check whether its CADR is sufficient for the space you intend to use it in.

Advertisement

Room size and coverage

Don't assume that a more expensive purifier will automatically work better. A compact model may be sufficient for a small bedroom but could struggle in a larger living room. Always match the manufacturer’s recommended room coverage with your actual room size.

Filter type and combination

A HEPA filter captures airborne particles, while an activated carbon filter helps tackle odours and some gaseous pollutants. Check the combination of filters used in the purifier instead of relying only on marketing claims.

Replacement filter costs

Buying the purifier is only the initial expense. Filters require periodic replacement depending on usage and the manufacturer’s recommendations. Check the original replacement filter price, availability and replacement interval. For instance, a ₹10,000 purifier with a ₹6,000 replacement filter could become expensive to maintain.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS | Delhi’s air turns ‘very poor’: Is your air purifier ready? Here’s how to clean and maintain it

Best new air purifiers in India to consider

Here are the latest models from Xiaomi, Portronics and Coway that cater to different room sizes and budgets.

Xiaomi Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 – ₹19,999

Particle CADR: 443 m³/h

Room coverage: Up to 940 sq ft at two air changes per hour

Filtration: Five-stage filtration, including activated carbon

With a higher disclosed CADR and large-room coverage, this model is worth considering for those looking to purify larger spaces.

Xiaomi Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact – ₹6,999

CADR: 230 m³/h

Room coverage: Up to 400 sq ft

Filtration: Three-layer filtration

This is a more affordable option for you if you are looking for a compact purifier for smaller spaces.

Portronics Air X – ₹13,599

CADR: 249 m³/h

Room coverage: Up to 388 sq ft

Filtration: Four-stage filtration with True HEPA H13 and activated carbon

The combination of HEPA H13 and activated carbon makes this model worth considering if you're looking for different filtration stages.

Coway Airmega 100 – ₹11,999

Room coverage: Up to 270 sq ft

Designed for medium-sized rooms

This model is a good option if you're looking for an air purifier for a bedroom or a smaller living space.

Advertisement

Coway Airmega 350 – ₹38,999

Room coverage: Up to 980 sq ft

Designed for larger spaces

With its more extensive recommended coverage, this model caters to those looking for an air purifier for bigger rooms.

Before you buy, compare the CADR, recommended room coverage, and replacement filter costs. The right air purifier is not necessarily the most expensive or the one with the longest list of features. It is the one suited to your room and your ability to maintain it.