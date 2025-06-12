From cockpit errors to mid-air collisions: A look at India’s deadliest air crashes over five decades

A London-bound Air India flight carrying 242 people crashed in a residential area of Ahmedabad minutes after takeoff on June 12, killing several and prompting a full-scale investigation. Among the passengers were 169 Indians, 53 British nationals, one Canadian, and seven Portuguese citizens, along with 12 crew members.

The pilot of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner had issued a ‘Mayday’ distress call shortly after takeoff, signalling a full emergency, Air Traffic Control at Ahmedabad confirmed.

India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will lead the probe into the crash. As the aviation safety body under the civil aviation ministry, the AAIB investigates major accidents and serious incidents to determine causes and recommend safety improvements.

From catastrophic mid-air collisions to tragic crashes during landings, India’s aviation history has been marked by several deadly accidents. Here’s a look at some of the most devastating:

Indian Airlines Flight 440 (1973): The Boeing 737-200 struck power lines while approaching Delhi’s Palam Airport amid severe weather, killing 48 of 65 on board. Among the dead was politician Mohan Kumaramangalam.

Air India Flight 855 (1978): A faulty flight instrument led a Boeing 747 to crash into the Arabian Sea just 101 seconds after departing Mumbai, killing all 213 passengers and crew.

Indian Airlines Flight 113 (1988): Thick fog and procedural lapses led to a crash short of Ahmedabad Airport’s runway, killing 133 of 135 on board. Pilot error and poor communication were cited.

Indian Airlines Flight 605 (1990): The Airbus A320, then new to India, descended too low and crashed onto a golf course during approach to Bengaluru, killing 92 of 146 people. Pilot error and cockpit unfamiliarity were blamed.

Charkhi Dadri mid-air collision (1996): India’s deadliest aviation disaster saw 349 people die when two jets collided near Delhi due to altitude miscommunication. It led to the mandatory use of collision avoidance systems.

Alliance Air Flight 7412 (2000): A crash during landing in Patna killed 60, including five on the ground. Improper handling during final approach caused the Boeing 737-200 to stall and fall into a residential area.

Air India Express Flight 812 (2010): Overshooting the tabletop runway in Mangaluru, the Boeing 737-800 crashed into a gorge and caught fire, killing 158. The accident highlighted landing risks at certain Indian airports.

Air India Express Flight 1344 (2020): Amid heavy rain, a repatriation flight skidded off the Kozhikode runway and broke apart, killing 21. The aircraft overshot the wet tabletop runway during landing.