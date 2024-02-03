From 'Darbar' of Raja Ram to a Grand Parikrama Wall: Important areas of focus in the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Phase II

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir, a grand temple dedicated to Lord Ram, is entering a new phase of construction with several key areas in focus. The temple, which had its Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony on January 22, 2024, is set to be fully completed by December 2024, Ayodhya Ram Temple Construction Committee Chairman, Nripendra Mishra told ANI in an interview. Although the temple has been opened to the public, a section of it remains unfinished.

Mishra outlined the key priorities for the upcoming phase, emphasizing the completion of the 'parkota' and the 795-meter 'parikrama' wall. The team will also embark on the iconography work on the temple's lower plinth. Notably, a major milestone in the project involves initiating the construction of the 'darbar' of Raja Ram on the first and second floors, with immediate commencement planned.

The temple's architecture is based on the traditional Nagara style, known for its towering spires or shikharas and intricate carvings. It spans an impressive area of 1.1 hectares (2.7 acres) with dimensions of 110 meters in length, 72 meters in width, and a maximum height of 49 meters. The complex will include 13 new temples dedicated to Lord Ram's family and a separate one for Hanuman.

A significant feature of the ongoing construction is the 795-meter 'parikrama' wall, which will encircle the temple, providing devotees with a path for circumambulation. Additionally, the 'parkota', a rectangular compound wall measuring 732 meters in length and 14 feet in width, is another focal point. The temple grounds will also see the initiation of iconography work on the lower plinth.

The temple is supported by 392 pillars across three stories, each floor being 20 feet tall. These pillars and walls are adorned with sculptures of Hindu deities, adding to the temple's grandeur. The main sanctum sanctorum houses the idol of Shri Ram Lalla in his childhood form, while the first floor features a Shri Ram Darbar. There are five mandaps within the temple, each serving a different purpose, such as Nritya Mandap and Sabha Mandap.

For accessibility, ramps and lifts are provided for the differently-abled and elderly. The temple avoids the use of steel or iron, instead using traditional materials like Bansi Paharpur Pink Sandstone from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district and granite for the foundation, ensuring both sustainability and longevity.

The complex includes a Pilgrims Facility Centre capable of accommodating 25,000 people, complete with medical facilities and lockers. Environmental considerations are paramount, with 70% of the 70-acre area remaining green and provisions for water conservation.

The construction is overseen by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, with builders Larsen & Toubro and Tata Consultancy Services, and designer Chandrakant Bhai Sompura at the helm. An estimated Rs 1,800 crore is expected to be spent on this architectural marvel, with Rs 900 crore already expended between February 5, 2020, and March 31, 2023.

Security measures have been heightened, with over 13 thousand personnel deployed to ensure the safety of the site.

