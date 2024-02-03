India a foreign threat, says Canada in 'poll meddling' probe report

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service in a report has accused India of interfering in the country’s election. In its intelligence report, the agency named India as a 'foreign interference threat' and stated that the government "must do more to protect Canada’s robust democratic institutions and processes."

The top-secret briefing report obtained by Canadian media Global News also stated that India’s interference would worsen if not intervened.

This is the first time India has been accused of election interference in Canada. China and Russia were already facing charges of meddling in Canadian politics.

The declassified document, titled ‘Briefing to the Minister of Democratic Institutions on Foreign Interference,’ dated February 24, 2023, also names China and calls it “by far the most significant threat.”

“The PRC’s FI activities are broad in scope and significant in the level of expended resources. The activities are significant, pervasive, and directed against all levels of government and civil society across the country,” the report states.

FI refers to foreign interference and PRC stands for People’s Republic of China.

India and China were the only two countries identified by their name in the latest intelligence report.

