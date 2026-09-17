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From Humayunpur to Bandra West: These 2 Indian neighbourhoods named among world’s coolest for 2026

From Humayunpur to Bandra West: These 2 Indian neighbourhoods named among world’s coolest for 2026

L’Ocean District in Rabat came second.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 17, 2026 1:24 PM IST
From Humayunpur to Bandra West: These 2 Indian neighbourhoods named among world’s coolest for 2026The list includes neighbourhoods known for their food, independent businesses, local culture and community. (AI generated image)

If Humayunpur is your go-to spot for cafes, food and a night out, you may already be spending time in one of the world’s coolest neighbourhoods. Delhi’s Humayunpur has been ranked 16th on Time Out’s 2026 list of the 40 “coolest” neighbourhoods in the world, while Mumbai’s Bandra West came in at 23rd, CNN reported on Wednesday.

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The annual ranking, compiled by Time Out’s global network of writers and editors, puts Jongno 3-ga in Seoul at the top, followed by L’Ocean District in Rabat and Neos Kosmos in Athens.

Humayunpur makes global list

Humayunpur is one of two Indian neighbourhoods featured in this year’s ranking. Bandra West, a popular neighbourhood in Mumbai, ranked 23rd.

The list includes neighbourhoods known for their food, independent businesses, local culture and community. Other places in the top 10 include Chinatown in Los Angeles, Govanhill in Glasgow, Kitakagaya in Osaka, Chapinero Alto in Bogotá, Koenji in Tokyo, Downtown in St. Catharines and Esquilino in Rome.

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Seoul’s Jongno 3-ga takes top spot

Jongno 3-ga in Seoul, South Korea, topped Time Out’s 2026 ranking. The neighbourhood is known for street food, independent businesses and late-evening dining.

It is also no stranger to the list, having ranked third in 2021.

“Sometimes, formerly featured neighbourhoods have held their own and only become cooler,” Grace Beard, Time Out’s travel editor, told CNN. “Take Jongno 3-ga – this was our third-coolest neighbourhood in 2021, and has now risen to the top spot thanks to the rise in late-evening alfresco dining, indie businesses and shops.”

Portuguese tourist Anna Barra said the neighbourhood’s mix of food and culture was one of its attractions.

“You have a mix of culture and foods and you can taste different foods,” she told CNN. “It’s a mix of old and new and everything together, it’s very cool.”

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Time Out suggests beginning a day in Jongno 3-ga with fluffy steamed bread at Mil Toast, one of the area’s cafes.

Cafe employee Myung Guen said the neighbourhood was good for both history and food, with long morning lines regularly forming outside Mil Toast.

“There’s really good dessert in this neighborhood,” he said.

Rabat, Athens and Glasgow round out top five

L’Ocean District in Rabat came second. The beachside neighbourhood is now home to a Four Seasons but continues to have independent businesses and local culture.

American Steven M. Bradford, who moved to L’Ocean earlier this year, said its “sense of community” was what made the area special.

“I’m surrounded by welcoming people, authentic Moroccan food, and a love of football that brings people together,” said Bradford.

Athens’ Neos Kosmos ranked third, while Chinatown in Los Angeles came fourth. Time Out praised LA’s Chinatown for “honoring its history and consistently reinventing itself.”

Govanhill in Glasgow took fifth place. Local business owner Aimée Ballinger described it as the “most welcoming and culturally rich place I have ever lived.”

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Ballinger owns Burning House Books with her partner, Benjamin.

“I’m so honored to be part of the community in Govanhill, to be raising my kid here and bringing the most challenging, beautiful and inspiring books I can find into our neighborhood,” she told CNN.

Fellow Govanhill local and owner of LGBTQ+ bar Adrian’s, Tommy Nicholls, called the area a “real hub of community and culture in a way that’s so rare to find these days.”

Take a look at the full list here:

Rank Neighbourhood City Country
1 Jongno 3-ga Seoul Korea
2 L’Ocean District Rabat Morocco
3 Neos Kosmos Athens Greece
4 Chinatown Los Angeles United States
5 Govanhill Glasgow Scotland
6 Kitakagaya Osaka Japan
7 Chapinero Alto Bogotá Colombia
8 Koenji Tokyo Japan
9 Downtown St. Catharines, Ontario Canada
10 Esquilino Rome Italy
11 Russafa Valencia Spain
12 Tân Định Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam
13 São Bento Lisbon Portugal
14 Talat Noi Bangkok Thailand
15 Slakthusområdet Stockholm Sweden
16 Humayunpur Delhi India
17 Laranjeiras Rio de Janeiro Brazil
18 West Town Chicago USA
19 Rákóczi tér Budapest Hungary
20 Jalan Besar Singapore Singapore
21 Crooswijk Rotterdam Netherlands
22 Chacagiales Buenos Aires Argentina
23 Bandra West Mumbai India
24 Cathedral Quarter Belfast United Kingdom
25 República São Paulo Brazil
26 Changning Shanghai China
27 Oost Amsterdam Netherlands
28 Financial District New York United States
29 New Farm Brisbane Australia
30 Quartier d’Aligre Paris France
31 Kalk Bay Cape Town South Africa
32 North Hobart Hobart Australia
33 Newington Green London United Kingdom
34 Yulin Chengdu China
35 Mount Pleasant Vancouver Canada
36 Centro Histórico Lima Peru
37 Boavista Porto Portugal
38 Starstreet Precinct Hong Kong Hong Kong
39 South Melbourne Melbourne Australia
40 Distillery District Lexington United States

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 17, 2026 1:23 PM IST
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