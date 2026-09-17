Homebuyers prefer 3BHKs, ₹90 lakh-₹1.5 crore homes as demand for larger houses rises: Report

The preference for 3BHK homes is particularly strong in several major markets. Ahmedabad recorded the highest preference, at 57%, followed by Chennai and Delhi-NCR at 53% each and Hyderabad at 52%. Bengaluru recorded 46%, Kolkata 46% and Pune 47%. Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) had the lowest 3BHK preference among the surveyed markets, at 39%.

₹90 lakh-₹1.5 crore emerges as preferred budget

Alongside the preference for larger configurations, buyers are increasingly gravitating towards higher-value homes. About 34% of respondents preferred properties priced between ₹90 lakh and ₹1.5 crore, making it the most preferred budget bracket. Another 27% were looking at homes priced above ₹1.5 crore.

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The survey indicates that the preference for lower-priced homes has weakened over time, while demand for higher-value properties has strengthened. This suggests that buyers continue to prioritise space, configuration and overall housing quality even as property prices rise.

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New launches preferred over ready homes

Buyer preferences also extend to the type of property being purchased. New launches were preferred by 34% of respondents, compared with 18% who preferred ready-to-move-in homes.

Among buyers considering new launches, the reputation of the developer emerged as the biggest consideration, cited by 34% of respondents. Location followed at 21%, while price accounted for 15% and construction quality for 12%.

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Buyers adapt as prices rise

Despite the preference for larger and more expensive homes, affordability remains a key concern. About 65% of respondents expressed worries over a potential surge in property prices. However, purchase intent remains intact, with 44% saying they would proceed with their buying plans, while 38% may delay their purchase slightly.

Affordability pressures are also influencing where and how buyers plan to purchase. Around 31% of respondents said they were shifting from buying to renting, while 20% were considering peripheral locations.

The survey also highlights that housing demand remains primarily end-user driven, with 68% of respondents purchasing homes for self-use. Overall, the findings point to buyers balancing affordability with a clear preference for more space, larger configurations and newer properties.

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