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Emami shares rise 5% after board approves Rs 282 crore buyback

Emami shares rise 5% after board approves Rs 282 crore buyback

EMAMILTD383.50(3.85%)

Emami has also committed to using at least 75% of the amount earmarked for the buyback, or Rs 211.50 crore, for purchasing its equity shares.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Sep 17, 2026 12:19 PM IST
Emami shares rise 5% after board approves Rs 282 crore buybackEmami shares were trading at Rs 388.10 on Thursday, up 5.05%, from their previous close of Rs 369.45.

Emami Ltd shares rose 5% in Thursday's trade after the company's board approved a buyback of fully paid up equity shares worth up to Rs 282 crore. The buyback will be conducted through the open market route on the stock exchanges, with the company offering to purchase shares at a maximum price of Rs 475 apiece.

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The board approved the buyback at its meeting held on September 17, 2026. The maximum buyback size has been fixed at Rs 28,200 lakh, while the maximum buyback price is Rs 475 per equity share. The company said the buyback will exclude promoters, members of the promoter group and persons in control and their associates.

Emami shares were trading at Rs 388.10 on Thursday, up 5.05%, from their previous close of Rs 369.45. The stock opened at Rs 375 and touched an intraday high of Rs 396.30.

The company said it could buy back up to 59,36,842 equity shares at the maximum buyback price. This would represent around 1.36% of the company's total paid up equity share capital as of the board meeting date. If shares are bought back below Rs 475 apiece, the actual number of shares bought back could be higher, subject to the maximum buyback amount.

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Emami has also committed to using at least 75% of the amount earmarked for the buyback, or Rs 211.50 crore, for purchasing its equity shares. Based on the minimum buyback size and the maximum buyback price, the company would purchase an indicative minimum of 44,52,632 shares.

The company further said 40% of the maximum buyback size, amounting to Rs 112.80 crore, will be utilised within the initial first half from the opening of the offer. The maximum buyback size represents 9.28% and 9.98% of the aggregate of the company's total paid up capital and free reserves based on its audited consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2026.

The board has constituted a Buyback Committee and delegated powers to it to undertake the necessary actions in connection with the buyback. Emami said the public announcement containing the process, timelines and other statutory details of the buyback will be released in due course.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Sep 17, 2026 12:19 PM IST
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