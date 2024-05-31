From inception to reality: Timeline of events that led to the formation of Vivekananda Rock Memorial

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a spiritually enriching meditation journey at Kanyakumari's revered Vivekananda Rock Memorial. This visit serves as a stark reminder of the rich history and arduous struggles that moulded this iconic monument into a symbol of national pride.

The Vivekananda Rock Memorial's genesis roots trace back to an important encounter between Swami Vivekananda and the king of Ramanathapuram, Shri Bhaskara Sethupathi, during one of Swami's countrywide yantras.

Despite his upbringing in the British environment, Sethupathi, a proponent of Sanatana Dharma, recognised Vivekananda as a beacon of spiritual enlightenment and urged him to represent Hinduism at the Parliament of World’s Religions in Chicago.

Following a profound spiritual experience at the rock off the coast of Kanyakumari, Swami Vivekananda decided to accept Sethupathi's invitation after a period of meditation. This decision set in motion a series of events that culminated in the construction of the memorial in his honour.

Let's take a look at the 10-year timeline, from the inception of building Swami Vivekananda Memorial in 1962 to its completion in 1972:

1962:

- The idea to construct a memorial for Swami Vivekananda in honour of his upcoming birth centenary in 1963 is proposed.

- An unregistered committee begins its activities on August 1.

- The first ad hoc committee meeting is held in Madras on September 15.

- Ferry service to and from Vivekananda Rock is authorised by the Devaswom Board, Suchindram, on September 19.

- Armed police guards are stationed at the Rock on October 2 to address tensions related to the placement and removal of a cross.

- Permission for the construction of a statue of Swami Vivekananda on Vivekananda Rock is granted by the Devaswom Board, Suchindram, on October 10.

- The birth centenary of Swami Vivekananda is celebrated in Kanyakumari on January 17, with a marble memorial tablet placed on the Rock.

1963:

- The All India Swami Vivekananda Centenary Celebration and Vivekananda Rock Memorial Committee is officially registered on March 29.

- Eknathji Ranade assumes the role of Organising Secretary on August 11.

- A petition with the signatures of 323 MPs is presented to Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on December 26.

- The committee approves the Memorial plan by Chief Engineer and Architect S. K. Achari on August 29.

- The Madras Government grants permission for the erection of Swami Vivekananda's statue on September 24.

1964:

- Chiselling of the first stone commences on November 6.

- Core sample drilling on the Rock begins on September 3.

- Stone masonry work on the Rock, beginning with the Meditation Hall, starts on December 12.

1966:

- The name 'Vivekananda Kendra' is proposed for activities inspired by Swami Vivekananda on December 3.

1967:

- The Rock's submerged power cable is activated on June 19.

1968:

- Permission to construct the Shripada Mandapam is granted on September 18.

1970:

- The inauguration of the Rock Memorial is tentatively scheduled for March 9.

- The Dhyan Mandapam and Shripada Mandapam will be completed on March 6.

- The main dome, circular pathway, and powerhouse will be finished by July 16.

- The campus is named Vivekanandapuram on July 21.

- Shripada Mandapam is consecrated on August 21.

- The Rock Memorial is consecrated on September 2, and officially inaugurated by President V. V. Giri.

- The Dwajasthambam is prepared for flag hoisting on December 26.

1972:

- Flag hoisting at sunrise and lowering at sunset commences on January 7, marking the establishment of Vivekananda Kendra.