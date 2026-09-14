From Italy to India: Here are the countries with the most UNESCO World Heritage Sites in 2026

Italy, China lead the list

Italy tops the ranking with 62 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, narrowly ahead of China at 61.

Italy's sites span Roman antiquity, medieval cities and Renaissance art and architecture. Its list also includes natural properties and cultural landscapes, showing that UNESCO recognition extends well beyond famous monuments.

China's 61 sites cover thousands of years of history, including imperial and religious heritage and archaeological sites. The country also has natural properties featuring biodiversity hotspots, karst formations and mountain regions.

France ranks third with 56 sites, followed by Germany with 55 and Spain with 50.

India is sixth globally with 45 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, nine more than Mexico, which has 36 and is the highest-ranked country outside Europe and East Asia.

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The United Kingdom has 35 sites, Russia 33 and Iran 30. Japan and the United States have 27 each, while Brazil has 26.

Canada and Turkey have 22 sites each, followed by Australia and Greece with 21 each. Poland has 18, while Czechia and Portugal have 17.

The ranking covers 173 countries, with transboundary properties counted for each participating country.

Why Europe and Asia dominate

Europe and Asia together account for over 70% of the sites shown on the map.

UNESCO's World Heritage List identifies places considered to have “outstanding universal value” to humanity. A site must satisfy at least one of 10 selection criteria, ranging from masterpieces of human creative genius to exceptional habitats for biodiversity.

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That is why the list includes much more than historic buildings and monuments. Forests, mountains, geological formations, ecosystems and cultural landscapes can also qualify.

What makes a site a World Heritage property?

UNESCO divides World Heritage properties into three broad categories: cultural, natural and mixed.

Cultural heritage can include monuments, archaeological sites and landscapes shaped by people. Natural heritage covers exceptional geological formations, ecosystems, habitats and areas of remarkable natural beauty.

Mixed sites qualify under both cultural and natural criteria. Machu Picchu is one such example.

Countries nominate properties for consideration, but the final decision rests with the World Heritage Committee after evaluations by international advisory bodies.

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UNESCO status does not mean a site is safe

Being on the World Heritage List does not guarantee that a site will remain protected from damage.

Conflict, disasters and development can threaten the qualities that made a place globally significant in the first place.

In 2026, UNESCO added six sites to its List of World Heritage in Danger, including three nominated through an emergency procedure.

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Being placed on the danger list can help sites access technical and financial assistance while strengthening international conservation efforts.

For travellers, these places may be destinations on a bucket list. But World Heritage recognition is ultimately about more than tourism. Conservation efforts help preserve physical evidence of human history as well as natural systems for future generations.