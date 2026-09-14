From ₹1 lakh lots to ₹100 crore masterpieces: How India’s art market is broadening

The breadth of demand is visible in auction volumes. In 2025, 5,059 lots were offered and 4,057 were sold, translating into an 80% sell-through rate. The ₹1 lakh–₹10 lakh segment accounted for 1,699 sold lots, making it one of the most active parts of the market. Another 1,287 lots sold in the ₹10 lakh–₹1 crore range, while 700 lots priced below ₹1 lakh were sold.

The activity at lower price points is significant because it indicates that the expansion is not confined to established collectors buying expensive works. The report specifically links the market’s decade-high turnover to strong underlying demand and growing interest from high-net-worth domestic collectors seeking to diversify into art.

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Price / Market Segment 2025 Data What it indicates Below ₹1 lakh 700 lots sold Continued participation from new and entry-level collectors ₹1 lakh–₹10 lakh 1,699 lots sold One of the most active segments, showing broad-based demand ₹10 lakh–₹1 crore 1,287 lots sold Strong activity in the mid-market collector segment Above ₹1 crore Data not separately disclosed in the report High-value works contributed significantly to overall turnover Total lots offered 5,059 Indicates substantial auction-market supply Total lots sold 4,057 Strong buyer participation Sell-through rate 80% Healthy demand across the auction market Total auction turnover ₹2,543 crore Decade-high; up from ₹792 crore in 2015 Paintings ₹2,279 crore Dominant medium, accounting for 47.5% of lots sold Drawings/works on paper ₹20 crore; 1,397 lots High volume but considerably lower value than paintings Sculptures ₹6.97 crore; 304 lots Smaller share of the auction market M.F. Husain – Untitled (Gram Yatra) ₹118.84 crore One of the major high-value Indian art sales V.S. Gaitonde – Untitled ₹67.08 crore Major benchmark for Indian modernist art F.N. Souza – Houses in Hampstead ₹67.45 crore High-value international auction sale Raja Ravi Varma – Yashoda and Krishna ₹167.2 crore Highest-priced Indian artwork sold at auction, according to the report

Source: 360 ONE, The Collector’s Guide.

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High-value works set benchmarks

At the upper end, meanwhile, Indian art is increasingly commanding prices running into tens of crores. The report’s list of the highest-selling South Asian masterpieces includes M.F. Husain’s Untitled (Gram Yatra), which sold for ₹118.84 crore at Christie’s in New York in March 2025. V.S. Gaitonde’s Untitled fetched ₹67.08 crore at Saffronart in New Delhi in September 2025, while F.N. Souza’s Houses in Hampstead sold for ₹67.45 crore at Sotheby’s in London the same month.

The record was pushed even higher by Raja Ravi Varma’s Yashoda and Krishna, which sold for ₹167.2 crore at Saffronart in Mumbai in April 2026, according to the report. The sale was described as the most expensive piece of Indian art ever sold at auction.

Paintings dominate value

Paintings remain the centre of this value concentration. They represented 47.5% of all lots sold in 2025 and generated ₹2,279 crore in value. Drawings and works on paper followed by volume, with 1,397 lots sold for ₹20 crore, while sculptures accounted for 304 lots and ₹6.97 crore.

The contrast between accessible lots and headline-grabbing masterpieces points to a market developing at multiple levels. Entry and mid-priced works are supporting wider participation, while marquee modernist and historical works are attracting global buyers and setting new price benchmarks. Together, these trends suggest India’s auction market is becoming deeper as well as more valuable.

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The report, however, covers public auctions and excludes private sales, primary-market transactions, unsold or withdrawn lots overall.