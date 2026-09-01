From milk to Tata, Hyundai cars: Top 6 price changes that will impact consumers from September 1

Here's a quick, easy-to-read breakdown of everything that's different starting today — and how much extra it could cost you.

Fresh tabela milk to cost more

For consumers in Mumbai, fresh tabela milk prices will go up by ₹9 per litre from September 1. After the hike got effective, prices of milk went up from ₹93 to ₹102 per litre.

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Tamil Nadu milk procurement prices go up

In Tamil Nadu, milk procurement prices have gone up up by ₹6 per litre from today. Chief Minister Vijay on Monday announced a ₹3 per litre increase in Aavin's milk procurement price, hiking it from ₹41 to ₹44 per litre.

19-kg LPG rates rise

Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) on Tuesday raised the price of 19-kg LPG cylinders by ₹9.50-11.50 across major metro cities. After the latest hike, commercial 19-kg LPG cylinder sells for ₹2,747.50 in Delhi, ₹2,701 in Mumbai and ₹2,916.50 in Chennai.

The price rise came at a time when IOCL is dealing with pressure on energy supplies and higher crude costs due to the ongoing West Asia conflict.

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Hyundai car prices go up

The automaker hiked announced a price raise of up to 1% across its vehicle lineup beginning this month. This is the third hike in 2026 as the company raised car prices in January and June. The price hike came due to rising input and commodity costs, higher operational expenses and continuing geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties.

Tata Motors car rates hiked

Tata Motors announced a price increase of up to ₹25,000 across its car and SUV portfolio from September 1 onwards. Both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicles (EV) are covered under this revision. The price hike is aimed at partially offsetting rising input costs and sustained inflationary pressures.

Tata's entire passenger vehicle range in India, including the Tiago, Altroz, Tigor, Punch, Nexon, Curvv, Sierra, Harrier and Safari. It also covers electric versions of the Tiago, Tigor, Punch, Nexon, Curvv, Sierra and Harrier, will be impacted by the price raise.

TDS/TCS deadline

The TDS/TCS deadline for August is September 7 whereas eligible taxpayers are required to file GSTR-1 by September 11. The second instalment of advance tax is due on September 15, while the GSTR-3B deadline is on September 20 for eligible taxpayers.