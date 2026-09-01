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'Giving Zee free service, they don't pay me salary': Subhash Chandra says he doesn't own any assets

'Giving Zee free service, they don't pay me salary': Subhash Chandra says he doesn't own any assets

ZEEL94.58(1.07%)

Talking about the Lutyens’ Delhi property that creditors claimed was sold for ₹1,260 crore, Chandra said that the money around ₹800 went into Zee.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 1, 2026 9:39 AM IST
'Giving Zee free service, they don't pay me salary': Subhash Chandra says he doesn't own any assetsSubhash Chandra insolvency case: Media baron claims he does not own any assets

Media baron and Zee founder Subhash Chandra, who is currently embroiled in an insolvency case, said he does not own any assets. He acknowledged that the promoter group and the family own assets and money, but not him personally. He also said that the Zee office is not his office, and that he doesn’t even make any salary from the company.

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In an interview with The Economic Times, Chandra, when asked how he could say he has no money when he is infusing funds in Zee, said, “Personally, I don’t have any assets. That is a stated fact. But the promoter group and family does. They have. I have no right to take away the money of my daughter or sons, and they may tomorrow say no. These days, you can’t take anything for granted.”

MUST READ | NCLT sends Subhash Chandra insolvency plan back to chairperson as benches fail to reach majority

Talking about the Lutyens’ Delhi property that creditors claimed was sold for ₹1,260 crore, Chandra said that the money around ₹800 went into Zee. “The bungalow was not mine. I am sitting here, this is not my office, it’s Zee’s office. They are letting me sit here. I am giving them free service, but they don’t pay me a salary either.”

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Chandra’s statements come amid a public backlash after creditors reportedly approved a ₹6.5 crore repayment plan against admitted claims of more than ₹22,000 crore. Chandra said there has been wrong reportage in the case, and that ₹22,000 crore was the guaranteed amount but the claim of lenders was ₹5,311 crore.

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He said all guarantees are clubbed together and that lenders have claimed ₹5,311 crore with penal interest, delayed payment etc. He said, against that ₹1,049 crore has been settled and paid. Chandra said ₹4,262 crore is the claim that’s pending. He said that he has spoken to the borrowing entities and they would meet to talk and settle the due.

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Talking about the funding plan, he said he was not raising any funds personally and that it was the family and the promoters who are doing it. He added that some money came from the assets that were sold, some assets are being sold and some will be sold. He said they also have to recover money from some of the infrastructure business from the state governments.

MUST READ | Subhash Chandra debt resolution: Lenders challenge NCLT approval for ₹6.5-crore plan in NCLAT

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Published on: Sep 1, 2026 9:38 AM IST
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