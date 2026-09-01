'Giving Zee free service, they don't pay me salary': Subhash Chandra says he doesn't own any assets

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Talking about the Lutyens’ Delhi property that creditors claimed was sold for ₹1,260 crore, Chandra said that the money around ₹800 went into Zee. “The bungalow was not mine. I am sitting here, this is not my office, it’s Zee’s office. They are letting me sit here. I am giving them free service, but they don’t pay me a salary either.”

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Chandra’s statements come amid a public backlash after creditors reportedly approved a ₹6.5 crore repayment plan against admitted claims of more than ₹22,000 crore. Chandra said there has been wrong reportage in the case, and that ₹22,000 crore was the guaranteed amount but the claim of lenders was ₹5,311 crore.

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He said all guarantees are clubbed together and that lenders have claimed ₹5,311 crore with penal interest, delayed payment etc. He said, against that ₹1,049 crore has been settled and paid. Chandra said ₹4,262 crore is the claim that’s pending. He said that he has spoken to the borrowing entities and they would meet to talk and settle the due.

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Talking about the funding plan, he said he was not raising any funds personally and that it was the family and the promoters who are doing it. He added that some money came from the assets that were sold, some assets are being sold and some will be sold. He said they also have to recover money from some of the infrastructure business from the state governments.

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