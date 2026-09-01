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Adani Group shares: Rs 1.4 lakh crore wiped out as MSCI rebalancing triggers sharp volatility

Adani Group shares: Rs 1.4 lakh crore wiped out as MSCI rebalancing triggers sharp volatility

ADANIENT2,859.10(9.76%)

Adani Enterprises emerged as one of the biggest losers, plunging 9.8% — its steepest single-day fall since January.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 1, 2026 9:20 AM IST
Adani Group shares: Rs 1.4 lakh crore wiped out as MSCI rebalancing triggers sharp volatilityAdani Energy Solutions also dropped more than 10%, while all nine listed Adani Group companies ended the session in the red. Three of the group’s stocks recorded losses of more than 6% each.

Shares of Adani Group companies came under heavy selling pressure on Monday, wiping out nearly Rs 1.4 lakh crore, or about $15 billion, in market capitalistion, according to a Bloomberg report. The correction in Adani Group stocks came as heightened activity during the Closing Auction Session (CAS) led to price swings amid the latest MSCI index rebalancing.

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Adani Enterprises Ltd emerged as one of the biggest losers, plunging 9.8% — its steepest single-day fall since January. Adani Energy Solutions also dropped more than 10%, while all nine listed Adani Group companies ended the session in the red. Three of the group’s stocks recorded losses of more than 6% each.

The sharp moves intensified toward the end of the trading session as passive funds adjusted their portfolios to reflect changes in MSCI indexes. The rebalancing triggered significant buying and selling flows in several Adani counters, resulting in unusually high volatility during the closing auction.

The scale of the market-value erosion highlights the impact that large index-related trades can have on individual stocks, even when the overall flows linked to the MSCI changes are substantial, said the Bloomberg Report.

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According to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, passive funds were expected to deploy around $310 million into Adani Energy Solutions following its inclusion in the MSCI Standard Index. Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports were estimated to attract about $202 million and $77 million, respectively.

Market analysts said the sharp decline in some Adani stocks, despite expectations of passive buying, could indicate that traders had positioned themselves ahead of the rebalancing and were subsequently forced to unwind those positions when the market moved against them.

“The sharp fall in the two Adani counters, despite passive buying, suggests that traders built positions that didn’t meet expectations, possibly leading to forced liquidation,” said Arun Kejriwal, founder of Kejriwal Research & Investment Services.

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The selloff resulted in the Adani Group’s largest single-day fall in market value in nearly 21 months. The previous major fall came in November 2024, when US prosecutors charged Chairman Gautam Adani in connection with alleged bribery involving solar-energy contracts in India.

The group has since seen some relief on the legal front. In early August, Adani secured the dismissal of a US fraud probe, removing a significant legal overhang that had weighed on investor sentiment toward the conglomerate.

However, Monday’s sharp moves, reflect the continued exposure of Adani Group stocks to large institutional flows and index-related trading activity, particularly during the market’s closing auction.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 1, 2026 9:14 AM IST
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