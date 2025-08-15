From missiles to microchips: PM Modi’s Independence Day message is all Atmanirbhar firepower

In a blistering Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a new national posture—aggressive, self-reliant, and unapologetically bold. From cross-border strikes to semiconductor ambitions, Modi’s message was clear: India now builds, fights, and wins on its own terms.

Speaking from the Red Fort on the nation’s 79th Independence Day, Modi praised the success of Operation Sindoor, the retaliatory strike following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. “We hit hard, we hit back,” he said. “Our brave soldiers punished enemies beyond their imagination.”

The offensive, conducted between May 7–10, targeted terror and military infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. But Modi emphasized that this wasn’t just about retaliation — it was a display of Atmanirbhar Bharat in action.

“Imagine, had we not been Atmanirbhar, could we have executed Op Sindoor as smoothly?” he asked. “Made in India worked so well, the enemy didn’t even realise what was destroying them.”

The Prime Minister also took direct aim at Pakistan’s nuclear threats. “India will not tolerate nuclear blackmail. We will not fall for any threats,” he declared. “Our military will decide when to respond — and how.”

During his speech, Modi also called for the development of indigeneous fighter jet engines, saying it was crucial to achieve self-reliance in the defence sector and strengthen national security.

Beyond defense, Modi laid out his vision of tech-driven sovereignty. “No one can deny that the 21st century is technology-driven,” he said, adding that India had wasted decades stuck in bureaucratic limbo. “But today, India is flexing its muscles in semiconductors.”

He then made a headline-grabbing announcement: Indian-made semiconductor chips will roll out by the end of the year. PM Modi announced that India is advancing semiconductor production on a "mission mode" and will launch its first Made-in-India chips by the end of this year.

This milestone, he said, will mark another leap forward in India's journey toward economic and technological independence.

He also said that his Independence Day address did not have any political message. "This is not a political message. This is about our collective resolve. Let's work together to build an Atmanirbhar Bharat."

He also said that the foundation of a 'Viksit Bharat' lies in achieving 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', adding that excessive dependence on others weakens the essence of freedom.

"Aatmanirbhar is not limited merely to imports, exports, rupees, pounds, or dollars. Its meaning is far broader. Aatmanirbhar is directly connected to our strength," PM Modi said.​​​