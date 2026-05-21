From tiger state to wildlife state: Madhya Pradesh is rewriting India’s conservation map

When Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav visited Kuno National Park on May 10 and 11, all eyes were on the release of the two female cheetahs brought from Botswana. But the larger story is not about two animals entering the wild – it is about a state trying to move from symbolic conservation to system-level conservation.

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For decades, Madhya Pradesh has been known as India’s ‘tiger state’. That identity remains intact. But over the past 18 months, the state has begun building a wider conservation architecture around tigers, cheetahs, vultures, gharials, elephants, wild buffaloes, crocodiles, turtles, and landscape corridors.

The shift matters because India’s next wildlife challenge will not be only about increasing animal numbers. It will be about managing movement, conflict, habitat pressure, tourism, local livelihoods, and climate stress at the same time.

Kuno is now the most visible face of that transition.

Nine cheetahs brought from Botswana were moved from quarantine to soft-release enclosures earlier this year, a key acclimatisation step before full release into the wild.

Forest officials said the animals were healthy and adapting to local conditions. The cheetah population under Project Cheetah rose to 57 after the birth of four cubs at Kuno in April 2026, including the first recorded wild litter born to an Indian-born female cheetah.

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That number is politically attractive. But the real test is ecological.

Cheetah reintroduction is not a zoo success story. It is a long experiment in rewilding, prey base management, disease surveillance, territorial behaviour, community acceptance, and landscape expansion.

Madhya Pradesh has already begun preparing the next layers of that expansion. Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary is being developed as another cheetah habitat, while Nauradehi, now part of the Rani Durgavati landscape, has been approved as a third cheetah habitat in the state.

The state’s tiger map has also expanded. Ratapani was notified as Madhya Pradesh’s eighth tiger reserve in December 2024, with a total area of 1,271.4 sq km, including 763.8 sq km core and 507.6 sq km buffer area.

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Madhav National Park in Shivpuri was declared Madhya Pradesh’s ninth tiger reserve in March 2025, with the Chief Minister inaugurating a 13-km stone safety wall designed to protect the reserve and reduce conflict at the edge.

This is where the story moves beyond wildlife romance.

India’s conservation pressure is shifting from forests to forest edges. The animals are recovering in some landscapes, but people, farms, roads, and settlements are pressing closer. In that environment, building a tiger reserve is only the first step. The harder work is keeping corridors open, reducing retaliation, compensating losses quickly, and designing infrastructure that allows animals to move without turning every crossing into a collision point.

Madhya Pradesh appears to be responding to that challenge through a broader corridor and conflict-management strategy. Underpasses and overpasses are being developed on road stretches such as the Itarsi-Betul section of NH-46, part of a larger move toward wildlife-friendly infrastructure.

The state is also working on corridor thinking across major tiger landscapes including Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Panna and Pench, according to the state narrative provided for the article.

The same logic is visible in elephant management. Madhya Pradesh’s cabinet approved a ₹47.11 crore plan for wild elephant management and human-elephant conflict mitigation, covering measures such as surveillance, barriers, rapid-response systems and community-facing interventions.

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The government has also raised compensation for deaths caused by wild animal attacks from ₹8 lakh to ₹25 lakh, an important political signal in landscapes where conservation succeeds only when local communities feel protected, not abandoned.

The vulture story is another underreported piece of the state’s conservation turn.

Madhya Pradesh has emerged as a major vulture conservation centre, with the Kerwa-based Vulture Conservation Breeding Centre jointly operated by Van Vihar National Park and the Bombay Natural History Society.

A cinereous vulture rescued in Vidisha district in December 2025, treated at Kerwa and released at Halali Dam in February 2026, later flew thousands of kilometres toward Central Asia. The episode is more than a feel-good anecdote. It shows the growing role of tracking, rehabilitation and cross-border species science in Indian conservation.

The legal geography of conservation is expanding too. In April 2025, the state notified Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Wildlife Sanctuary across 258.64 sq km in Sagar district, making it Madhya Pradesh’s 25th wildlife sanctuary.

The state has also moved on Omkareshwar and other protected landscapes, while Tapti in Betul district has been projected as Madhya Pradesh’s first conservation reserve.

These decisions point to a different conservation model. Earlier, protected areas were often treated as islands. The new challenge is to build networks: reserves, sanctuaries, conservation reserves, corridors, rescue centres, soft-release sites, tourism zones, community buffers and compensation systems.

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That is the significance of the Kuno visit.

The release of two Botswana-origin female cheetahs will generate images. But the real story is whether Madhya Pradesh can turn those images into a durable governance model.

Can it balance wildlife recovery with village confidence? Can it turn eco-tourism into local income without overwhelming fragile habitats?

Can it protect corridors before highways and settlements cut them permanently?

Can it make conservation a development strategy instead of a department file?

For now, Madhya Pradesh has momentum. It has tigers in expanding reserves, cheetahs breeding in Kuno, vultures returning through scientific rehabilitation, elephants being managed through a dedicated plan, and new protected areas being added to the map.

That does not make the state’s conservation story complete. It makes it consequential.

Madhya Pradesh is no longer only defending its title as India’s Tiger State. It is trying to build the next Indian model of conservation: multi-species, corridor-led, tourism-linked, science-backed and politically visible.

If it works, Kuno will not be remembered only as the place where cheetahs returned to India.

It will be remembered as the place where Madhya Pradesh began to redefine what wildlife governance in India could look like.