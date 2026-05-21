Cockroach Janta Party becomes most followed party on Instagram; crosses BJP, Congress

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has now become the most followed political movement on Instagram. With this, the CJP has crossed the Congress and BJP in terms of followers on Instagram, with 13.4 million followers so far.

The Congress has 13.3 million followers whereas the BJP has 8.8 million followers on the social media platform at present.

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Previously, the CJP's X account was withheld in India. Its profile read, "Account Withheld. @CJP_2029 has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand."

Such action is taken if the platform gets a "valid and properly scoped request from an authorised entity" and when “it may be necessary to withhold access to certain content in a particular country from time to time.”

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The Cockroach Janta Party was founded by Abhijeet Dipke, a 30-year public relations postgraduate from Boston University after Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant equated unemployed youth to "cockroaches".

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"There are youngsters like cockroaches, who don't get any employment and don't have a place in a profession, the CJI said during a hearing over the designation of senior advocates last week.

In an interview with India Today, Dipke said, "I think the remarks were more triggering because they came from the Chief Justice of India, who is the custodian of the Constitution, which grants us freedom of expression. Someone who is there to safeguard our freedom of expression is comparing us to cockroaches and parasites just for putting forward our opinions. That was the more hurtful part."

He further said that if similar remarks came from political leaders, the reaction would not have been this intense.