Shares of Honeywell Automation India, a leading provider of integrated automation and software solutions, rose over 18% in the afternoon session on Thursday after the firm announced its Q4 earnings and declared a dividend of Rs 110 per share. Brokerage JM Financial upgraded its rating to "buy" with a price target of Rs 44,000 apiece, signaling an upside of 45.8% from its previous close. The stock trades at 34 times its FY28 estimated price-to-earnings ratio, the lowest among its automation peers, said the brokerage.

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Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 15.2% to Rs 184.1 crore in Q4 from Rs 159.8 crore last year. EBITDA margin expanded to 15.6% from 13.44% in the year-ago period.

Honeywell Automation shares zoomed 18.55% to Rs 35,769.55 against the previous close of Rs 30,172.35. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 31,033 crore.

Net profit rose 14.15% to Rs 159.7 crore against Rs 139.9 crore a year ago.

Total revenue rose 6% to a record Rs 1228.2 crore in Q4 against Rs 1161.1 crore a year ago.

"The Board of Directors at its meeting held today has also recommended final dividend of Rs. 110 /- (Rupees One Hundred and Ten Only) per Equity Share, i.e. at the rate of 1,100% of the face value of Rs. 10/- each for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2026, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company," said the firm.

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Honeywell Automation India Limited (HAIL) is a key player in the industrial automation and control systems sector. The company provides a range of technologies and solutions aimed at improving productivity, safety, and sustainability across various industries, including oil and gas, refining, chemicals, life sciences, and building management. It operates as a subsidiary of Honeywell International Inc., a global technology leader.