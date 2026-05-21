WeWork India shares rallied 20% after Q4 results; here's why

WeWork India Management Ltd saw its shares hitting 20 per cent upper circuit limit in Thursday's trade after the company said its profit grew 141.90 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 79.6 crore for the March quarter on 28.6 per cent YoY rise in sales at Rs 709.9 crore, with capacity, utilisation and pricing all contributing.

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WeWork India shares hit the roof at Rs 585 apiece, trimming its year-to-date losses to 3.93 per cent. The company said free cash flow (FCF) from operations stood at Rs 233.70 crore in Q4. Driven by strong and consistent cash generation, WeWork said the company closed the year in a net debt negative position for the first time at Rs 11.70 crore, compared to a net debt of Rs 215.3 crore a year ago.

"The company also generated Rs 126 crore in Free Cash Flow to Firm (FCFF), up +8.4 per cent YoY, despite significant capex investments towards growth and expansion, demonstrating the strength of its recurring cash-generating business model and its ability to self-fund growth while maintaining healthy cash reserves," WeWork said.

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This, WeWork said, underscores the strength of the underlying business model, enhances resilience across cycles, and supports a structurally lower cost of capital.

"Cost of borrowing fell 225 bps YoY to 8.5 per cent, with the credit rating upgraded from A− to A+. ROCE for FY26 stood at 28.3 per cent (+317 bps YoY), with the Q4 exit print at 45.1 per cent (+1,832 bps)," it said.

Karan Virwani, Managing Director & CEO at WeWork India said, FY26 was a defining year as it continued expanding our footprint with pricing discipline and strong occupancy across centres.

"What is increasingly visible now is the strength of the compounding flywheel we have built, where occupancy, premiumisation and operating leverage continue to reinforce profitability, cash generation and returns on capital quarter after quarter," Virwani said.